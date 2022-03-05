A 30-acre estate with Victorian-style stables, two arenas, guest accommodation and much more to enjoy





Shilstone is located three miles from the market town of Chagford in Devon. It is situated within Dartmoor’s stunning scenery, with good access to the A30 dual carriageway, which is two-and-a-half miles away. The A30 provides connections to the M5 and Exeter, which is under 18 miles from the property.

Local equestrian centres include Grange Equestrian Centre (13 miles), New Hall Farm (27 miles) and Bicton Arena (30 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with Stringer Equine Veterinary Practice, which is less than two miles from your front door (five minutes), while if you fancy a day out hunting, head out with the Mid Devon.

Shilstone is on the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £3.5m. Let’s take a look around…

This small estate is set in 30 acres. Alongside the main Grade II-listed house is a concrete yard surrounded by timber-framed buildings. To one side of the yard is a three-bay implement/hay store and to the other is the stable building, incorporating four internal loose boxes with lighting, individual heaters, rubber matting, drinkers, mangers and Victorian-style fittings around a central concrete passageway.

From the yard, five-bar gates lead to a 60x20m sand school, with a further riding arena on the other side of the yard.

Surrounding the yard and stabling are a range of gently sloping post and railed pasture paddocks, incorporating two field shelters, water drinkers and a spring.

There is also a small walled garden, on the south side of the house, with paved terrace, pond and shrubs and plants. Enclosing one side is a traditional stone garden store building with thatched roof.

The kitchen doors lead out to a paved terrace that catches the evening sun making a further outdoor dining space. Post and rail fencing separates the gardens from a large paddock, from where there are views towards Castle Drogo and Chagford. Adjoining this is an area of woodland. To the north of the property, beyond the woodland and beside the road, are further paddocks within one of which is the Spinster’s Rock – an ancient monument in the style of a cromlech. There is a permisory agreement with Dartmoor National Park to allow limited public access to Spinsters Rock.

The house has undergone much improvement since it was last used as a farmhouse. The reception rooms downstairs are large enough to accommodate entertaining, while remaining cosy for family living.

Downstairs there is an entrance hall, study, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, garden room, cloakroom, boot room and butler’s pantry.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom suite with dressing room and bathroom/shower room, plus three further bedroom suites and an attic/playroom.

There is also an entertainment barn, which has also been the subject of recent improvement to provide space for partying or larger gatherings. The main space forms a modern “great hall” with an adjoining catering kitchen and lavatory. It is overlooked by a mezzanine gallery which offers more space and is currently used for a gym.

There are two additional cottages that come as part of the estate. The two cottages are traditional semi-detached buildings that have both been recently renovated and have been used partly as guest cottages and partly for holiday lettings on a restricted basis over the summer. They both offer similar high quality accommodation, each with its own garden area and outdoor utility space.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.