10 indoor stables, an outdoor arena, 14 acres and a rural village location for less than you’d expect…

An equestrian property located in a rural village in Kent is looking for a new owner to either carry on the livery business or make some other use out of the quality facilities.

Sedgemoor House Stables can be found off a lane on the rural fringes of Upchurch village. It is situated just off the A2 between Rainham and Sittingbourne.

You won’t be far away from the cities of Canterbury and Rochester, and there are excellent links for the M2/M20 networks and rail travel with mainline station at Sittingbourne.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: White Horse Farm (21 miles), Blue Barn EC (30 miles) and Bursted Manor riding centre (31 miles).

If you fancy hitting a cross-country circuit head over to Bonfleur in Maidstone (18 miles) and make use of 120 fences.

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 14 or NPS Area 20. Your local riding club would be Maidstone & District.

If you fancy going hunting once the season comes around, head out with the Ashford Valley Hunt.

The experts at Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic are just over 30 minutes from the front door should you need their services.

This top class equestrian home is priced at £1.385m, which could be classified as a bit of a steal for the amount of facilities on offer. The agents at Equus pit this one as a ‘immaculately presented’ inside and out.

The establishment is presently run as a livery yard. The property is approached via an electric gated entrance onto a long private driveway flanked on either side by extensive paddocks. The land totals 14 acres.

There is an American barn with 10 spacious stables as well as a main yard with plenty of hard standing and parking for horseboxes.

Outside, you will find a round lunging pen as well as a 30x60m outdoor arena to ensure your training is on point in all weathers.

Other outbuildings include a steel frame barn for storage and two other buildings, one of which has a tack room and adjoining toilet block. The other is used as a rug/feed room and a kitchen.

The main house has accomodation over three floors and has been well maintained by the current owners. There is also an annexe which is accessed from inside the main house.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a large central island with cupboards, a breakfast bar and space for dining.

The master suite has a stunning en suite bathroom with inset bath, double shower, vanity unit and washbasin.

