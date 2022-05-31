A county show with 21 HOYS qualifiers, pony eventing riders vying for a national title and two more events to follow this week





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

From showjumping and showing at the Royal Bath and West Show, to fierce competition among pony riders in Northumberland, here’s your lowdown on the week’s equestrian sport…

1. Royal Bath and West Show

Dates: 2-4 June

More info: bathandwest.com/royal-bath-and-west-show

Get the H&H lowdown: full report on all the showjumping action in next week’s issue of the magazine (in the shops 9 June) with showing highlights the following week (16 June)

Why we’re excited about it: the county show circuit is in full swing now and this show is always one of the highlights of the summer calendar. Over the three days you’ll find everything from grand prix jumping and an accumulator to showing classes, including 21 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers, as well as an action-packed schedule of scurry driving, an inter-hunt relay, dog agility and Pony Club games.

2. The Cazoo Derby

Dates: 3-4 June

More info: thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom/events-tickets/epsom-derby/

How to watch: ITV Friday 3 June 1.10 to 5pm (Oaks at 4.30pm), ITV Saturday 4 June 12.40 to 5pm (Derby at 4.30pm), The Opening Show is on ITV4 on Saturday 4 June 9-10am

Get the H&H lowdown: full coverage including exclusive insight from Marcus Armytage in next week’s issue of H&H (in the shops 9 June) with highlights and the latest news online.

Why we’re excited about it: the Derby is one of the greatest races in the world with a 243-year history and it’s been won by some of the legends of the sport – Lester Piggott, Willie Carson, Frankie Dettori and Sir Gordon Richards, on horses such as The Minstrel, Generous, Shergar and Galileo. Friday’s Oaks is the equivalent race for fillies and is equally exciting, headlining a thrilling supporting racecard across both days. This year’s meeting will also be celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, making this historic event even more special.

3. Belsay Horse Trials, Northumberland

Dates: 1-5 June

More info: schedule on British Eventing website

How to watch: the cross-country for the major classes on Friday will be streamed on Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: highlights in the 16 June issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: this is a destination event for junior and pony competitors, with both age groups vying for selection for their respective European Championships and pony riders angling to be national pony champion too. Meanwhile Belsay is also the first event in the Northumberland CCI2* Challenge. Sponsored by A.W. Jenkinson Forest Products, this challenge offers cash bonuses to pairs who can finish in the top three at two-star short level at Belsay, Alnwick Ford and Burgham, with £22,000 to any combination who can win all three events.

4. Midland Counties, Arena UK, Lincs

Dates: 4-5 June

More info: midlandcountiesshow.co.uk/

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 16 June issue of H&H magagzine

Why we’re excited about it: two days of showing action held at the well-equipped Arena UK. HOYS qualifiers are on offer for horses and ponies across both days. There will be a hotly-contested HOYS supreme in-hand qualifier held on Saturday, where all the day’s in-hand champions will meet and vie for the ticket. The show has pitted this year’s fixture as extra special due to the jubilee celebration which will be celebrated in a unique way, including through the addition of 11 new jubilee supreme championships.

You might also be interested in:

William Fox-Pitt takes on new team trainer role: ‘I enjoy coaching and it’ll be exciting’ The next Mikey Pender? Four-year-old boy with an eye for sharp turns hopes to make waves in showjumping HOYS-winning young rider provides former show pony with a new career in racing ‘The greatest of all time’: Lester Piggott dies aged 86 Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.