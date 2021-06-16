



It’s day two of Royal Ascot (Wednesday 16 June), and after some great action yesterday, we are very ready for some more. The sole Group One race on today’s card is the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, run over 1m2f. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day two Prince Of Wales’s Stakes runners and riders. We’re very excited to see 2020 1,000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks winner Love (pictured) back in action, and her task should be much easier now that Lord North has been declared a non-runner due to the ground being too quick for him – who is your pick to win?

Royal Ascot betting day one: Prince Of Wales’s Stakes



Horse: Love | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: evens

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Armory | Jockey: Seamie Heffernan | Place bet: 5/2

Aidan O’Brien

Audarya | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 9/1

James Fanshawe

Sangarius | Jockey: Colin Keane | Place bet: 12/1

Sir Michael Stoute

My Oberon | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 14/1

William Haggas

Desert Encounter | Jockey: Andrea Atzeni | Place bet: 22/1

David Simcock

How can I watch the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes ?

ITV Racing ise showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The King’s Stand Stakes gets underway at 4.20pm today (16 June).

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes will take home £396,970.

