Do you fancy moving into this five-bedroom property with stables, nine acres, indoor pool and annexe?

Ravens Crest is a Grade II-listed Dower House built in 1891 that is situated in approximately nine acres of land in Droitwich Spa. The property is five miles from Worcester and has easy access to the M5 motorway.

Local equestrian centres include Gracelands Equestrian Centre, which is five minutes from your door (2.7 miles), Allens Hill, which is 20 minutes away (14 miles) and Solihull Riding Club (22 miles), to name just a few nearby.

MBG Farm & Equine Vets (one mile) is just under five minutes down the road for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Lincomb Equestrian (8.6 miles) for all-weather cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, head out with the Worcestershire.

Ravens Crest is on the market with Fine & Country for £2.375m. Let’s take a look around…

The property is accessed through electric gates and includes a stable yard with three loose boxes and a tack room. A more recently added three-bay open garage barn with a further workshop provides storage for additional vehicles and horseboxes. Adjoining the workshop is self-contained accommodation comprising a kitchen, cloakroom and two bedrooms. As well as the manicured gardens, there are 7.26 acres of well-maintained paddocks with post and rail fencing and water troughs. Inside the main house, the reception hall has high ceilings and arches, while reception rooms include a lounge, conservatory and family snug with a wood-burning stove. The spacious kitchen/breakfast room has a range of solid burred walnut and marble topped units with a large island, breakfast bar and a four-oven electric AGA. There is a separate Neff oven and warming drawer, fitted dishwasher, wine fridge and housing for an American fridge/freezer. There is a study just off the kitchen, plus a utility room that leads through to the garage, and to the boot room and downstairs shower room. There is also a leisure/games room with vaulted ceilings and bi-fold doors, which lead out onto the patio area. From the reception hall, a door leads to the indoor swimming pool with rubber crumb non-slip surround. There is a series of rooms which house the changing area, shower room and separate plant room.

There are five bedrooms, all served with en-suite bathrooms. The main bedroom also offers a programmable jacuzzi bath and TV, and walk-in wardrobes.

