Rate this 5-bed home with outdoor school, 15 boxes, 48 acres and indoor arena with viewing area





If you want to take your equestrian dreams to the next level, you’ll need the right base. Could Jenkey Farm, a five-bedroom home with two arenas, stabling for 15 horses and other handy training facilities, be the place for you?

Jenkey Farm — which is priced at £4m — is brought to you by the experts at Churchill Estate Agents.

It’s located just under a mile away from the Kent village of Shadoxhurst, while the village of Hamstreet is 2.5 miles away to the south. The town of Tenterden is seven miles away.

The property is within an hour and a half of Hickstead, Felbridge and Ardingly showgrounds.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include Duckhurst Farm (19 miles), Golden Cross (44 miles) and Breach Barn (24 miles).

Your local hunt will be the Ashford Valley Tickham Hunt, while BSPS Area 14 covers showing in the Kent, Sussex and Surrey areas.

Bonfleur cross-country course is just over 45 minutes from the front door, while Bigberry Farm is just a 30-minute drive away. You can be at East Bysshe cross-country course in just over an hour.

Local equine vets include RW Equine (15.5 miles), Bell Equine (37 miles) and Newnham Court Equine Clinic (26 miles).

Welcome to Jenkey Farm. It’s set in around 48 acres and it would suit a variety of equestrian disciplines due to the amount of land and facilities on offer.

The land is split into a number of smaller well-fenced paddocks close to the stables and arenas whilst a concrete driveway leads away from the buildings to the large fields with access to fantastic off-road hacking. The large fields are currently used for hay but have scope for a cross country course, gallop track and further grazing.

There is an internal stable block with seven Monarch boxes with swan-neck dividers, automatic water drinkers, drainage and rubber matting throughout.

In the same building is a tack room with hot water and lounge area, feed room, plant room and separate laundry/rug room. There are two large internal wash bays with hot water, over-arm hoses and a solarium.

Outside, there are two separate external stable yards, including a three-box yard, with large foaling box or isolation bay. There are three outdoor wash bays with over-arm hoses, and one drying bay.

There is a further self-contained five-box stable block, fenced and gated with tack room, electricity, lights and water.

There is also a stallion or rehabilitation pen, lunge pen and a five-bay horsewalker.

The internal stables lead through to the 23x48m indoor arena fitted with composite kick boards, chrome lettering and mirrors.

The gallery area boasts a fitted kitchen with a large island and a work surface which runs the entire length of the gallery and provides plenty of space for spectating and storage.

There is also a 30x60m outdoor school with a sand and fibre surface. This arena has an effective drainage system and there is space to extend it should you wish.

The home has five-bedrooms. Planning consent has been granted by the local council for a substantial two-storey double garage with games room and toilet.

Accommodation is set across two floors and the layout is described as well-presented, light and spacious. Most of the windows from the house offer lovely views across the land.

