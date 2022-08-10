



The equestrian home of your dreams could be in reach, if you have a spare £1.795m to spend.

Ratcliff House can be found between Chipping Ongar and Ingatestone in the village of Blackmore, Essex. The village has a church, a village hall, pub, primary school and a sports club.

The nearby A12 and M11 give access to the local road network and national motorway network, Ingatestone station provides regular direct services to central London in around less than half an hour and London Stansted airport offers regular domestic and international flights.

Local equestrian centres include: Chelmsford EC (11 miles), Beechwood EC (16.5 miles) and Deanswood EC (22.5 miles).

If you want to hunt head out with the Essex with Farmers & Union or the East Essex.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 15.

Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club is just a 30 minute drive from the property.

Want to cross-country school? Berwick Farm XC is just 15 minutes away, and Harolds Park is a little further afield, being just 30 minutes away.

If eventing is your sport, Codham Park Equestrian (26 miles) hosts regular events.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, this neat set-up is definitely worth a look around.

Ratcliff House is the ideal property for the keen amateur or the professional equestrian. Set in 6.9 acres of land, there are a range of fully drained paddocks and an all-weather arena which is big enough to hold a course of show jumps.

There is extensive stabling complete with plenty of parking, a horsewalker and storage space.

As well as the main house, there is also a bungalow annexe which comprises a reception hall, two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, utility room, store room, principal bedroom with en suite bathroom, one further bedroom and an additional room with direct access to the stable yard.

The brick-built stable yard is set around a concrete area and each stable is spacious and secure.

The house is an attractive double-fronted family home offering more than 2,600 sq ft of accommodation and four bedrooms in total.

The large L-shaped living room has a feature fireplace and full-height glazing incorporating patio doors to the garden terrace.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts a range of contemporary high-gloss wall and base units, quartz worktops and splashbacks as well as modern integrated appliances.

There is a lawn to the rear of the house. It is interspersed with mature trees and bordered by mature hedging and features a large paved terrace and a further block-paved terrace adjacent to the annexe.

