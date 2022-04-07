



This afternoon (7 April), racehorse trainer Milton Harris celebrated his first Grade One winner when Knight Salute won the four-year-old juvenile hurdle at the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse. Here, we find out a little bit more about him…

1. Milton Harris has a license to train both Flat and National Hunt (jump) racehorses.

2. He first started training in 2001, when based in the Cotswolds. He now trains out of a yard near Warminster in Wiltshire, which he moved to in 2018.

3. Milton didn’t have a traditional route into racing – he grew up in a council flat in Bromsgrove and it was only while working as a barman that he first got into racing when he saw pub-goers putting on bets.

4. He then went to Miami to work as a bartender on cruise ships – he acted as the ship’s bookmaker while there too.

5. He had a seven-year break from racing between 2011 and 2018 after declaring bankruptcy.

6. Milton sent out his first winner as a trainer in 2001.

7. Since regaining his trainer’s licence in 2018, Milton has trained 82 National Hunt winners. This season he is enjoying his most successful period as a trainer, with 52 winners so far – his previous best period was during the 2010/11 season, when he sent out 32 winners.

