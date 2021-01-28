Could one of these be the next Frankel? 13 gorgeous foals, destined for the racecourse, who have already arrived in 2021

The turn of the new year always signals the impending arrival of exciting thoroughbred foals across the racing industry, and 2021 has been no exception so far, with some of the best stallions in the bloodstock world welcoming their first foals of the year.



Here’s a selection of just some of the gorgeous newbies and potential future stars of the racecourse...



This one might be special. By the great Galileo, this colt foal is out of Beauty Is Truth, who is a Group 2 winner and is a full brother to Hydrangea, Hermosa and United States, who are all Group 1 winners and between them have amassed over £3m in prize money

Cheveley Park Stud’s first foal of 2021 was a bay filly. She is by Golden Horn and out of Intimation. Golden Horn is a multiple Group 1 winner and amassed over £4m in prize money, while Intimation is a Group 3 Stakes winner and a half sister to the multiple Group 2 winner Mutakayyef and the Falmouth Stakes Group 1 winner Veracious.



The first foal born at Tweenhills was a filly by dual Group 1 winner Zoustar, and is out of An Ghalanta, who has produced Stakes winner Timescale and Group-placed Bletchley

This colt foal is by Flag Of Honour, whose first crop of foals are due this year. Flag Of Honour is a Group 1 Classic-winning son of Galileo



This lovely foal is by Advertise, who is also welcoming his first crop of foals this year. Advertise was the fastest winner of the Royal Ascot Group 1 Commonwealth Cup and two additional Group 1 races too

This snoozing filly is by Showcasing, who was a high-class sprinter is is the sire of a number of Group 1 winners

This foal, who is by Camelot, a four-time Group 1 winner, and out of Sleepy Sioux, a five-time winner over five furlongs

This strong looking special colt foal is out of dual Group 3 winner Big Break and by the mighty Kingman, a four-time Group 1 winner who this year is commanding a stud fee of £150,000



This strong-looking filly is by Land Force, who won a Group 2 and is out of Bonhomie, who was bred and is owned by The Queen

The first foal to arrive at Haras du Lieu Marmion is out of Shandoura, and is another by Land Force

The Irish National Stud welcomed this filly, who is the first foal of Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Poenix Of Spain, and is out of Kiltara, a multiple winning half-sister to Group 1 winner Opinion and Group 3 Concorde Stakes winner Anam Alta

Continued below…

*January sale* Save up to 45% on Horse & Hound If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

This colt was the first foal on the ground by Royal Ascot-winning sprinter Eqtidaar, and is out of the placed Champs Elysees mare Respectable

This filly has some great genes — she is by dual Group 1 winner Lope De Vega, whose 2021 stud fee is €125,000, and is a first foal out of Anapurna (who is by Frankel), who won the Epsom Oaks and the Group 1 Qatar Prix de Royallieu