A stunning estate with stables, arena, loads of hacking and a 12-bed, 12-bath manor house





Predio Son Font is located close to the traditional Mallorcan village of Calvia and overlooks idyllic countryside at the foothills of the Sierra Tramuntana, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This property features panoramic views across the island to the sea and is close to villages, the coast, marinas and beaches.

The historic Predio Son Font estate dates to 1730 and is located high above Calvia village in Mallorca’s southwest region. The estate extends over 31.34 hectares (77.46 acres) and is completely private, yet its location is only 30 minutes’ drive from Palma’s International Airport.

Predio Son Font is on the market with Engel & Völkers for €24.375mm (approximately £21,419,595). Let’s take a look around…

Son Font’s equestrian features include various riding tracks, paddocks, horsebox parking and training areas. In addition, the estate has a licence to plant two hectares of vines for its own wine production as part of its “agroturismo” farming activity.

Son Font has two private wells, providing an abundant source of water for agriculture. Almost 1,000 olive trees are planted to produce its own certified “Predio Son Font” virgin olive oil, with citrus fruit trees and an organic kitchen garden for vegetables and herbs.

The principal manor house covers a constructed area of 3,000 square metres surrounded by over 313,000 square metres of land and features 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. In keeping with the Mallorquin tradition that all large estates had their own place of worship for the owners and workers, the manor house has its own historic chapel. Other features include a romantic patio with a fountain, a swimming pool and parking for up to 40 cars.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.