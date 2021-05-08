Move into this six-bedroom home, complete with stables, pool and gym…





Plas Pen Y Cae is a beautifully presented equestrian home located just under two-and-a-half miles from the town of Bridgend and 22 miles from Cardiff. It is conveniently located 0.8 miles from junction 36 of the M4.

Local equestrian centres include Talygarn, which is just over 20 minutes away, Sunnybank (30 minutes) and The David Broome Event Centre (50 minutes).

The Cardiff branch of B&W Equine Vets (12 miles) is just over 15 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Glamorgan Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with Watts & Morgan for £1.2m. Let’s take a look around…

Plas Pen Y Cae is accessed via electric-operated gates leading onto an in-and-out tarmac driveway with lawned gardens and a variety of shrubs and trees.

The stable yard, which lies to the side of the property, offers two detached timber-framed stable buildings with four stables, a hay barn and tack room. The paddock space is enclosed by ranch style fencing and this property sits in a total of 2.3 acres.

There is an outdoor heated swimming pool with a pool house, which offers annex accommodation comprising an open bedroom/living area with shower and a WC.

Inside the main property is a contemporary fitted kitchen with shaker style wall units and marble worktops. A coordinating island includes a Neff hide and slide oven and Neff four-ring induction hob. A four-oven electric AGA with warming, boiling and simmering plate and a Menehihni La Ghiacciaia Italian-style fridge freezer are both available by separate negotiation. Further features include grey porcelain tiled flooring, a glazed lantern style skylight, a double Belfast sink with waste disposal and Quooker tap, two Fischer & Paykel dishwashers and bi-folding doors, which open up onto the rear flagstone patio.

There is a downstairs loo, large dining room and two living rooms, plus a utility room and larder.

Over the first and second floors of the property, you will find six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Continued below…

*Spring special offer* 5 issues of Horse & Hound for just £5 If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

In addition to the main house, there is also a detached coach house fitted with a sizeable gym room on the ground floor plus a room currently used as a play room on the first floor, which has a Juliette balcony.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free