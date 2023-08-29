A three-bed home with 9 stables, 17 acres and an outdoor school with a £695,000 price tag





On the hunt for a property offering somewhere for you to live, a range of equestrian facilities and outstanding views? Then this Welsh gem could be the place for you.

Penyglyn Libanus is set in a glorious location with wonderful views over Penyfan and the Brecon Beacons Mountains.

While rural, the property is located five miles from Sennybridge, six miles from Brecon and 15 miles from Merthyr Tydfil. The nearby town of Brecon is picturesque but also offers a range of handy amenities as well as access onto the A40 main road.

It will make the ideal home for the horsey mad family as there is extensive hacking on the adjoining common land as well as in Glyntarrel Forest and out onto the Brecon Beacons.

Head out with the Brecon and Talybont Hunt this season, or sign up to BSPS Wales for a range of showing shows in your area.

The legendary Royal Welsh Showground is just over 40 minutes from the front door.

Local equestrian centres nearby include Fedw EC (10 miles), Beacons or Equestrian (31 miles).

Cross country facilities are on offer at Ynysymond EC which is only a short drive away.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, the price on this cosy set-up is £695,000.

Welcome to Penyglyn Libanus.

There is approximately 17 acres of land and included in the acreage is space for grazing. The land is gently sloping, and there are mature hedges along the main borders and a stream along the southern boundary. The land is currently split into five main paddocks, but we could easily imagine a cross country course looking very at home here…

When you’re not out exploring the local countryside on horseback, you can polish up your schooling in the 20x40m post and rail arena with sand surface.

There are nine stables in total. In the main barn there are six internal loose boxes. There is also a stable block housing three additional stables.

There is also plenty of storage space and parking for a lorry.

There is an additional steel barn housing a workshop and offering further storage space.

The home is a detached three-bedroom bungalow. Adjoining the house is an annexe with a kitchenette area, and a bedroom with en suite shower room.

The main house has a kitchen/dining area, a lounge, three bedrooms, one en suite bathroom and one main family bathroom.

To the back of the house is a paved patio and a lawn area with garden shed, greenhouse and vegetable patch, as well as panoramic views across the surrounding countryside.

