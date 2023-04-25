A magnificent Elizabethan farmhouse with cottage, 10 stables, arena and bridleway hacking





Could you make a home out of this Grade II listed farmhouse, 10 stables, arena and further equestrian facilities?

Passfield House Farm can be found on the edge of the hamlet of Passfield in Hampshire. The hamlet is surrounded by countryside where there are a network of bridleways, and there are hundreds of acres of both Ludshott and Bramshott Commons which are easily accessible on horseback with the minimum of roadwork.

Liphook is two miles away while the south coast is just a half hour drive away. The nearby A3 motorway provides easy access to London, the M25 motorway and Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Cowdray Park Polo is similarly just 30 minutes from the front door.

Hampshire Equestrian Centre is just down the road.

Local equestrian centres that should be on your radar include Gleneagles EC (42 miles), Wellington Riding (23 miles), Sparsholt College Equine Centre (31 miles) and Crofton Manor EC (34 miles).

Hunting is your passion? Head out with the Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray Hunt.

If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 8.

Expert assistance is on hand at The Hampshire Equine Clinic (nine miles) or Stable Close Equine Practice (23 miles).

Local tack shops include TDS Saddlers (14 miles) and Mikado Equine (14 miles).

Offered for sale by Clarke Gammon, this majestic property can be yours for £3.25m.

Passfield House Farm is steeped in history and it boasts a wealth of original features which can be viewed among the two tithe barns, the cottage/annexe, the extensive range of outbuildings including stabling, the formal gardens and the paddocks extending to 14.5 acres.

There are 10 stables in total. There are two Grade II listed tithe barns incorporating stabling, store, office, wash-down area and workshop. There are further stables, store, tack room and agricultural barn located elsewhere on the property.

There is extensive grazing space. Beyond the main tithe barn is a range of enclosed paddocks extending to 6.25 acres. To the northern side of the paddocks is the sand school, barn, stable block and a further 7.25 acres of paddocks. The formal gardens total one acre.

There is also glorious hacking from the property via a network of local bridleways.

The arena measures 23x50m and it has been fitted with a post-and-rail fence.

The home is a Grade II* listed farmhouse with five-bedrooms which is believed to date back to the 14th Century and its current form dates from the 16th Century with a change of elevations in the 18th Century.

Period features of character include exposed beams, inglenook fireplaces, historic heavy walls and vaulted bedrooms.

The kitchen has been updated and modified to provide a versatile country-style space for family life.

The house has been adapted and extended over the years and an undoubted feature is the two bedroom guest cottage/annexe which has a living room, kitchen, utility, cloakroom, bathroom, store and two bedrooms.

