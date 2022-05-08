A 6-bed farmhouse with 17 stables, horsewalker and more, set in a whopping 330 acres…





Parsonage Farm sits between Kirtling and Kirtling Green, five miles south of Newmarket, and is well-located to take advantage of nearby racing, breeding and equestrian facilities. Being 10 miles from the A11, Parsonage Farm is extremely accessible. The city of Cambridge is 18 miles away, where trains to London Kings Cross take 50 minutes. Nearby Whittlesford station can get you into London Liverpool Street in just over an hour, while Stansted Airport is 32 miles away.

Local equestrian facilities include the Peter O’Sullevan Arena in Newmarket (10 minutes), Suffolk Equestrian Centre (30 minutes), and Topthorn Arena (50 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Thurlow or Suffolk, and if you require a vet, the experts at both Newmarket Equine Hospital and Rossdales are nearby.

Parsonage Farm is on the market with Longstaff for £6.225m as a whole. Let’s take a look around…

Parsonage Farm makes up lot one (£4.5m) and includes a farmhouse, stable yard and enough land to be a commercially viable stud farm.

Set in approximately 37 acres (14.97 hectares) of paddocks, the yard is let and currently used for thoroughbred boarding, rehab and livery. Vacant possession is available subject to six months notice.

About 50 yards from the house, and using the same drive is the traditional flint and brick stable yard with 13 boxes, tack room, feed room and three storage barns. There is a traditional barn containing four foaling boxes, storage for hay and straw, a one-bedroom office/sitting up room and a store.

Existing equestrian facilities include a five-bay horse walker and a lunge ring. There is sufficient space for the installation of an outdoor school. The office/sitting up room is of about 650 sq. ft. has a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and open plan bedroom/living area on the first floor.

The 37 acres (14.97 hectares) of grass paddocks are all of a good size and conveniently laid out. The Grade 2 soil is lime rich and ideal for the rearing of young horses. Adjoining the current paddock area is approximately 105 acres (42.49 hectares) currently in arable production. There is a small five acre (2.02 hectare) wood in the middle of the land.

Parsonage Farmhouse is spread over almost 6,000 sq. ft., completely updated in the early 2000’s. There are stone floors throughout most of the ground floor and modern fixtures and fittings.

On the ground floor there are five reception rooms, kitchen, dining room, utility room and WC. There is a garden room with sky lights and French doors leading to a terrace and there is also a cellar.

Upstairs is a master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, two ensuite bedrooms, three further bedrooms and two family bathrooms.

Outside is a large lawned garden and a south facing terrace overlooking paddocks and the farmland.

Lot two (£775,000) comprises approximately 82 acres (33.18 hectares) of arable land split into three fields, close to the village accessed via a lane off Woodditton Road in Kirtling Green. This is productive Grade 2 arable land.

Lot three (£950,000) comprises approximately 96.50 acres (39.05 hectares) of arable land split into three fields, and 4.70 acres (1.90 hectares) of copse. This is also productive Grade 2 arable land

