Check out this five-bed home with a floodlit arena, 18 acres, six stables and gym





Move to the North Yorkshire countryside and settle down at this five-bedroom home complete with all the equestrian facilities you could possibly wish for.

Park House can be found on the outskirts of Copt Hewick near Ripon, which offers a wide range of supermarket and leisure facilities.

The A1 motorway is also only a short drive away while the East Coast railway line can be accessed at Thirsk or York.

Get in touch with Bishopton Equine Veterinary Services (5 miles) or Yorkshire Equine Practice (11 miles) should you need an equine vet. Hambleton Equine Clinic is also just over 30 minutes away.

Local equestrian centres include Yorkshire Riding Centre (8 miles), Richmond EC (22 miles) or Northallerton EC (21 miles).

Want to hit the cross country course? Head over to Helen Bell Equestrian (10 miles) or Allerton Park Horse Trials (13 miles).

Hunting in the area is with the Bedale, while the location of Bilsdale point to point (35 miles) can also be found nearby.

Ripon Races is held just five minutes away from the front door.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 3A, and one of your must-attend local shows will be The Great Yorkshire.

Park House is currently on the market with GSC Grays Boroughbridge with a guide price of £1.595m.

Are you looking to make a home in North Yorkshire?

The property, which sits on an elevated plot, comes complete with 18 acres of land. Included in the acreage is paddocks suitable for grazing and most of the fields have water access.

The floodlit Olympic-sized arena is one of the highlights of the property, so when you’re not out and about exploring the local area, you can brush up on your schooling.

Besides the arena are six stables. Three can be found in a U-shaped courtyard alongside a tack room, annexe, gym, office and garaging for four cars. A detached barn has the remaining three stables plus a feed store and further detached store.

The annexe would make ideal groom’s accommodation, or an additional home for friends and family when they come to visit.

Park House is a five-bedroom home which is accessed via electric timber gates. The accommodation is set over two floors.

The ground floor incorporates a reception hall, office, sitting room with double doors opening to the garden room, dining room, modern kitchen, utility room and boot room.

The garden room has views out over the gardens.

