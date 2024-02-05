A Grade II-Listed barn conversion with stables, 10 acres and first-rate hacking





Paddys Barn is a three-bed barn conversion tucked away down Segars Lane in Twyford, Hampshire. It has roughly 10 acres of all-year-round turnout and skirts an iconic national park.

The property lies within a couple of miles of the M3. It’s well-placed for Winchester, which is four miles away. Southampton and Portsmouth are to the south of Twyford, 10-and-a-half and 20 miles away respectively.

Shawford railway station is less than a mile from the front door, while Southampton Airport train station is 10 minutes by train or 14 minutes by car. Catch a direct service to London Waterloo from here or Winchester station.

Nearby equestrian centres include Sparsholt (eight miles), Crofton Manor (21 miles) and Wellington Riding (31 miles). Should the need for it arise, Liphook Equine Hospital is 20 miles away.

The property is on the edge of the South Downs National Park. In this beautiful countryside, you’ll find miles of excellent bridleways to explore as well as countless country walks your two- and four-legged friends will love. If you’re into your hunting, you can enjoy a day out with the Hampshire Hunt, Chiddingfold, Hambleden, Leconfield or Cowdray.

Paddys Barn is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Beginning outside, you’ll find seven 12x12ft timber stables in an L-shaped block. There’s enough hard-standing to park a horsebox or trailer and further outbuildings include a barn and workshop. There’s also potential to convert into an annexe with the relevant permissions.

There’s around 10 acres of paddocks at Paddys Barn, with mains water-connected troughs serving the paddocks. The paddocks are connected to mains electric and the current owners use them for year-round turnout. While there’s no manége yet, there is potential to construct one, subject to planning. However, there is a flat schooling paddock that drains well.

Paddys Barn dates back to the 17th Century and was converted to its current composition in 1991. The property’s exterior keeps the original black shiplap and stock bricks. Meanwhile, you’ll find exposed beams throughout the interior. In keeping with the hosting capabilities externally, the converted barn has a huge kitchen diner and adjoining sitting room with a fireplace, accessed through wooden double doors. There’s also a walk-in pantry in the kitchen.

The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room and a further two bedrooms are reachable via a galleried landing with oak beams. These are served by a family bathroom.

