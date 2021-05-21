One foal shows her scope and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some a police officer giving racing a go to a Shetland living the dream, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

We quite fancy a life like ‘Stumpy’s’

How cute



Nothing to see here, just a copper on an equisizer…



Cheeky

Badminton winner Paulank Brockagh and her foal chill out in the sun



Little and large



Oh how we would live to be riding in the sun like Marcus Ehning here in Madrid



But our favourite social media post this week is…





It looks like this one-and-a-half-day-old filly knows what her career will be



