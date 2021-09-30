



Winners were crowned in four age groups across each of the Olympic disciplines at the 2021 NEXGEN young horse championships (23-25 September), which has proved hugely popular since it launched last year.

“This is a new series showcasing the very best of British-based equine talent in the three Olympic disciplines, and we have big plans and high hopes for the future,” said NEXGEN director Victoria Wright. “We’d like to emulate Germany’s Bundeschampionat, and we will keep working towards producing an event of that significance.”

Check out all of this year’s NEXGEN winners…

NEXGEN dressage winners 2021

Four-year-old champion: Milano III (Dream Boy x Jazz), ridden by Kerry Mackin

Five-year-old champion: Full Moon II (Fürstenball x Gribaldi), ridden by Sarah Rogers

Six-year-old champion: Swanmore Dantina (Dante Weltino x Charatan), ridden by Sadie Smith

Seven-year-old champion: Jagerbomb (Dante Weltino x Jazz), ridden by Becky Moody

NEXGEN showjumping winners 2021

Four-year-old champion: Diamantine Z (Diamant De Semilly x Quickstar), ridden by Charlotte Foreman

Five-year-old champion: Renkum Oriana (Baloubet Junior x Renkum Off Centre), ridden by Keith Doyle

Six-year-old champion: Pandito Van’T Merelsnest Z (Plot Blue x Larino), ridden by Morgan Shirley

Seven-year-old champion: Klent Kick On (Warrior x Caretino), ridden by Ben Walker

NEXGEN eventing winners 2021

Four-year-old champion: Watervalley Royal Guy (Loughehoe Guy x Colin Diamond), ridden by Anna Stillwell

Five-year-old champion: Uvera Z (Quinlan Z x Andiamo), ridden by Samantha Lissington

Six-year-old champion: Kuno SMH (Grand Slam VDL x Zapaterol), ridden by Isabel White

Seven-year-old champion: Jack Daniels (Indorado x Kojak), ridden by Jack Mantel

Check out the full report from the NEXGEN championships 2021, with quotes from the riders and judges.

All images by 1st Class Images

