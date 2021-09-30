{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Britain’s hottest young horses – check out all the winners at the 2021 NEXGEN championships

    • Winners were crowned in four age groups across each of the Olympic disciplines at the 2021 NEXGEN young horse championships (23-25 September), which has proved hugely popular since it launched last year.

    “This is a new series showcasing the very best of British-based equine talent in the three Olympic disciplines, and we have big plans and high hopes for the future,” said NEXGEN director Victoria Wright. “We’d like to emulate Germany’s Bundeschampionat, and we will keep working towards producing an event of that significance.”

    Check out all of this year’s NEXGEN winners…

    NEXGEN dressage winners 2021

    NEXGEN championships 2021 Kerry Mackin Milano III

    Four-year-old champion: Milano III (Dream Boy x Jazz), ridden by Kerry Mackin

    NEXGEN championships 2021 Sarah rogers Full Moon II

    Five-year-old champion: Full Moon II (Fürstenball x Gribaldi), ridden by Sarah Rogers

    NEXGEN championships Sadie Smith Swanmore Dantina

    Six-year-old champion: Swanmore Dantina (Dante Weltino x Charatan), ridden by Sadie Smith

    NEXGEN championships 2021 Becky Moody Jagerbomb

    Seven-year-old champion: Jagerbomb (Dante Weltino x Jazz), ridden by Becky Moody

    NEXGEN showjumping winners 2021

    NEXGEN championships Charlotte Foreman

    Four-year-old champion: Diamantine Z (Diamant De Semilly x Quickstar), ridden by Charlotte Foreman

    NEXGEN championships 2021 Keith Doyle Renkum Oriana

    Five-year-old champion: Renkum Oriana (Baloubet Junior x Renkum Off Centre), ridden by Keith Doyle

    NEXGEN championships Morgan Shirley

    Six-year-old champion: Pandito Van’T Merelsnest Z (Plot Blue x Larino), ridden by Morgan Shirley

    NEXGEN championships Ben Walker

    Seven-year-old champion: Klent Kick On (Warrior x Caretino), ridden by Ben Walker

    NEXGEN eventing winners 2021

    NEXGEN championships Anna Stillwell and Watervalley Royal Guy

    Four-year-old champion: Watervalley Royal Guy (Loughehoe Guy x Colin Diamond), ridden by Anna Stillwell

    NEXGEN championships Samantha Lissington Uvera Z

    Five-year-old champion: Uvera Z (Quinlan Z x Andiamo), ridden by Samantha Lissington

    NEXGEN championships Isabel White Kuno SMH

    Six-year-old champion: Kuno SMH (Grand Slam VDL x Zapaterol), ridden by Isabel White

    NEXGEN championships Jack Mantel Jack Daniels

    Seven-year-old champion: Jack Daniels (Indorado x Kojak), ridden by Jack Mantel

    Check out the full report from the NEXGEN championships 2021, with quotes from the riders and judges.

    All images by 1st Class Images

