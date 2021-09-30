Winners were crowned in four age groups across each of the Olympic disciplines at the 2021 NEXGEN young horse championships (23-25 September), which has proved hugely popular since it launched last year.
“This is a new series showcasing the very best of British-based equine talent in the three Olympic disciplines, and we have big plans and high hopes for the future,” said NEXGEN director Victoria Wright. “We’d like to emulate Germany’s Bundeschampionat, and we will keep working towards producing an event of that significance.”
Check out all of this year’s NEXGEN winners…
NEXGEN dressage winners 2021
Four-year-old champion: Milano III (Dream Boy x Jazz), ridden by Kerry Mackin
Five-year-old champion: Full Moon II (Fürstenball x Gribaldi), ridden by Sarah Rogers
Six-year-old champion: Swanmore Dantina (Dante Weltino x Charatan), ridden by Sadie Smith
Seven-year-old champion: Jagerbomb (Dante Weltino x Jazz), ridden by Becky Moody
NEXGEN showjumping winners 2021
Four-year-old champion: Diamantine Z (Diamant De Semilly x Quickstar), ridden by Charlotte Foreman
Five-year-old champion: Renkum Oriana (Baloubet Junior x Renkum Off Centre), ridden by Keith Doyle
Six-year-old champion: Pandito Van’T Merelsnest Z (Plot Blue x Larino), ridden by Morgan Shirley
Seven-year-old champion: Klent Kick On (Warrior x Caretino), ridden by Ben Walker
NEXGEN eventing winners 2021
Four-year-old champion: Watervalley Royal Guy (Loughehoe Guy x Colin Diamond), ridden by Anna Stillwell
Five-year-old champion: Uvera Z (Quinlan Z x Andiamo), ridden by Samantha Lissington
Six-year-old champion: Kuno SMH (Grand Slam VDL x Zapaterol), ridden by Isabel White
Seven-year-old champion: Jack Daniels (Indorado x Kojak), ridden by Jack Mantel
Check out the full report from the NEXGEN championships 2021, with quotes from the riders and judges.
All images by 1st Class Images
You may also be interested in…
‘As a four-year-old he was a bit plain and boring – I nearly sold him’: Super youngsters triumph at the NEXGEN championships
Olympic showjumper’s foal sets new world record price at auction
Anna Ross: ‘Britain must future-proof its horsepower to stay at the top’
*Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.