The coronavirus pandemic might have brought the 2020 show season to a premature end, but showing producers and riders across the country are wasting no time preparing their new show horses for the 2021 season.

Here are 11 fresh faces gearing up to take the show ring by storm next year…

1. Hett Candyman

Vicki Casey, a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winner last term riding her own Connemara Frederiksminde Volcano, is set to introduce Susan Stowell’s five-year-old newly backed Dales gelding to ridden ranks next year. Vicki aims to start off the in-hand winner in the dressage arena before setting her sights on the show ring.

2. Thornberry Anwen

Lindsey Hillyard’s lockdown purchase, by Thornberry Lord Admiral out of Thornberry Arbenig, looks a picture as she is prepared for her debut season as a mini mount. Bred by Fiona Leadbitter, Anwen was successfully shown in-hand as a youngster.

3. Lucifer

Working hunter specialist William Pittendrigh’s striking three-year-old gelding was bought just under six months ago as a prospect worker and middleweight hunter.

4. Laybalands Party Politics

Cheshire-based horse producer Vicky Smith is tuning up Jill Ollerenshaw’s five-year-old large hack for his first open term under saddle.

5. Willoway Mikado

Lauren Brill has a selection of novice ponies for 2021, including the three-year-old New Forest gelding. By Willoway Minstrel, Mikado was bought unbroken earlier this year and will be a fresh face in New Forest breed classes.

6. Lostock Up to The Mark

Sue-Helen Shuttleworth is putting in the time with her own three-year-old plaited horse prospect. He is out of successful coloured hack Up To D by Lostock Huntsman and was bought as a foal from breeder Caroline Hamilton.

7. Cuddington Vanity Fair

The three-year-old mare owned by Laura Jane Jones is produced by the Cuddington Stud and will be aimed at intermediate show hunter classes next season with Laura’s daughter, Freya. Freya’s younger sister, Georgia, will also campaign the exciting 138cm show pony Carrhouse Gypsy Moon who will also hit the novice circuit during 2021.

8. Red River

Danielle Heath and Mo Haslam’s unshown four-year-old lightweight show cob, of unknown breeding, are preparing from his show ring debut. The upstanding gelding was bought over summer from Val Sheenan.

9. Steppers Relight My Fire

Ashleigh and Lisa O’Rourke’s five-year-old Welsh section D stallion is currently with producer Aimee Devane and her team at Follywood stud. He was purchased lightly backed a few months ago from his breeder Dex Davies and Aimee is aiming for a December debut.

10. Mr Popplewick

The five-year-old skewbald, who is produced by Paul Langrick and his team, will be aimed at heavyweight show cob classes with William Hibbert. The gelding, owned by Garry Ross, was purchased 18 months ago from Cathy Bertram who sourced him as an untouched two-year-old.

11. Cobweb

The four-year-old lightweight cob, owned by Neil Fidders, is based with Simon Reynolds and his team. He originally came from Reid Finlay in Ireland and was a winner on his first outing earlier in the year.

