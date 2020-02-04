Life lessons from show horse producer Vicky Smith *H&H Plus*

The show horse producer talks about the benefits of planning ahead, the importance of a pre-competition feast and one very special Connemara pony...

I always go into the arena at home with a plan or a specific exercise to work on. It can be very easy to go in the school and trot round in circles without achieving much. I like to use lots of polework for variation and straightening.

My dressage trainer Gary Foggon helps me with all my horses on the ground, so I always have plenty of homework when I do take the horses to school in the arena.

