Life lessons from show horse producer Vicky Smith *H&H Plus*

The show horse producer talks about the benefits of planning ahead, the importance of a pre-competition feast and one very special Connemara pony...
I always go into the arena at home with a plan or a specific exercise to work on. It can be very easy to go in the school and trot round in circles without achieving much. I like to use lots of polework for variation and straightening.
My dressage trainer Gary Foggon helps me with all my horses on the ground, so I always have plenty of homework when I do take the horses to school in the arena.
You may also be interested in…
Life lessons: Champion show rider Robert Oliver *H&H Plus*
The champion show rider recalls riding a future Grand National star, arriving at a show with no entry and one
Life lessons from showing producer Sam Roberts *H&H Plus*
The leading native pony producer on the usefulness of turnout rugs, her love of lists, the importance of gratitude and
#SundaySchool: Katie Jerram-Hunnable — how to teach your horse or pony to gallop
The show horse producer provides tips and exercises to practise at home to ensure your ride moves on when asked
#SundaySchool: Simon Reynolds — How to prevent your horse from rushing in canter
Show rider and producer Simon Reynolds gives his advice on different ways to slow down and control a horse’s power
#SundaySchool: How do I introduce my horse or pony to long-reining?
Julie Templeton, a leading pony producer provides advice and tips on how to nail this basic training skill for full