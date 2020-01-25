Life lessons: Champion show rider Robert Oliver *H&H Plus*

Robert Oliver is a show rider and producer. He has won numerous titles during a career spanning more than 50 years, including five supremes at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), where he also landed the hunter championship nine times and stood cob champion 12 times.

We had the hunter Kings Warrior as a four-year-old and he was a gentleman from day one — a total legend who was so sound and never missed a show. Not one judge ever had a bad ride on him throughout his showing career. In 1994, he won his first of three hunter championships, two supreme titles and the middleweight hunter of the year at HOYS, a title he won five years running.

He never got ring crafty, cut corners or hotted up in his gallop. He was the kindest horse I’ve ever had and the one we all wish we had now. He never put his ears back and was always pleased to greet anyone.