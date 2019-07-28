Holidays are over! See National Hunt horses return to work after their summer breaks

While the sun has been shining over the past few months, the country’s winter jump horses have been enjoying their well-earned summer breaks; resting their limbs, filling their tummies with lush grass and enjoying time out in the field with their stablemates.



With August fast-approaching, these horses are now making a return to training in anticipation of National Hunt racing returning properly in October, and it is time to get back into exercise and get back into full fitness. The journey for the 2019/2020 jump season starts here, and we can’t wait...

Tom George

We haven’t stopped smiling at this video from the Tom George yard, showing an enthusiastic “11-years-young” God’s Own acting more like a three-year-old in the pen — someone is certainly happy to be back. Sit tight!

Gordon Elliott

The horses at the top Irish trainer’s Cullentra House Stables in County Meath are back in their barns, and with plenty of overgrown manes and tails, someone will be looking forward to a few days of trimming.

Philip Hobbs

The National Hunt horses at the trainer’s Somerset yard lined up to go through various checks, including going on the weighbridge to have their weight and microchip numbers registered. Looks like the farrier will have his work cut out with that long line of horses.

Neil Mulholland

The horses at Neil’s base near Bath are enjoying some road work through the woods on their return from the field, before the serious fitness work begins.

Paul Nicholls

First ride back in the school for Grade One Ryanair Chase winner Frodon as the winter horses start coming back in at the champion trainer’s Ditcheat yard.

Nicky Henderson

The popular chaser Might Bite heads back to Nicky’s Seven Barrows yard in Lambourn, and looks well following his summer break.

Dan Skelton

The team at Dan Skelton’s Warwickshire base are working hard with all their winter horses now back in training — no doubt with this week’s hot weather, they are now basking in glorious sunshine!

