Some of the best horse names for geldings if you’re lacking inspiration

In need of some inspiration when it comes to horse names for geldings? Then look no further.
You can explore many avenues when it comes to choosing a name for your gelding. Be aware, it is considered back luck to change a horse’s name, but if you are set on giving him a new address to suit him better then looking at aspects of your horse’s appearance, temperament or other characteristics could help you find the right one.
If you’re looking to name a foal, then looking at the parentage and creating the name from the sire’s name, dam’s name, or both, can work.
If your gelding has a registered name, then you could choose a stable name which is a shortened version or has similarities.
Human horse names for geldings
Ace
Alfie/Alf
Ali
Andy
Arnold
Austin
Brady
Ben/Bengie
Bill/Billy
Clyde
Dan/Danny
Cecil
Charlie
Chip
Cory
Dan/Danny
Dominic
Ed/Eddie
Eli
Elvis
Fred
Frank
Felix
George
Gus
Harvey
Hank
Harry
Henry
Jack
Jake
Jed
Jo/Joey
Ken/Kenny
Leo
Mac
Max
Micky
Milo
Monty
Oliver/Ollie
Ozzy
Paddy
Paul
Peter
Roger
Ralph
Reggie
Remi
Roy
Stan
Sam/Samuel
Sydney
Sarg
Tim/Timmy
Tom/Tommy
Toby
Theo/Theodor
Wilf/Wilfred
Will
Willie
Wes
Strong names for geldings
Arrow
Banjo
Bishop
Buzz
Cannon
Champ/Champion
Cash
Chief
Clyde
Czar
Dallas
Diesel
Gambler
Gunner
Goliath
Gulliver
Hardy
Hercules
King
Mystic
Neptune
Onyx
Pablo
Picasso
Pride
Quest
Rambo
Raven
Rebel
Storm
Thunder
Turbo
Trevor
Thor
Utah
Vegas
Victory
Wolf
Warrior
Zoro
Zeus
Names for chestnut geldings
Chester
Chilli
Copper
Elmo
Ember
Flame
Fox
Ginger
Red
Rua
Rusty
Simba
Sunny
Spice
Names for coloured geldings
Apache
Blue
Patches
Cute names for geldings
Buddy
Bunny
Buttons
Cupid
Jumper
Nemo
Opal
Pebbles
Trusty
Twister
Topaz
Yogi
Common names for geldings
Applejack
Apollo
Bailey
Brandy
Baxter
Blackjack
Calypso
Casper
Clover
Dash
Dino
Dream/Dreamer
Duke
Dandy
Dusty
Echo
Flash
Hero
Jester
Jet
Lucky
Luna
Magic
Polo
Prince
Rockey
Rowen
Sampson
Shadow
Silver
Star
Tango
Tonto
Winson
Food names for geldings
Apple
Biscuit
Brandy
Brownie
Carrot
Cookie
Coco
Cracker
Mocha
Muffin
Nacho
Oreo
Paprika
Peaches
Peanut
Pepper
Pie
Pumpkin
Sage
Snickers
Miscellaneous names for gelding
Amos
Axel
Bear
Diamond
Echo
Ghost
Goldie
Gucci
Lad
Ringo
Rolly
Scout
Scamp
Snoopy
You might also be interested in:
When our editors were asked which horses in their disciplines had names with spellings that grated on them, it didn't
From Broomstick, the skinny thoroughbred who liked to take off, to a Treasure who was anything but, some horse names
7 horse names that make the grammar police shudder
24 of the best (OK, weirdest) horse names we have ever heard
Subscribe to Horse & Hound for just £5 in our spring sale
When our editors were asked which horses in their disciplines had names with spellings that grated on them, it didn't
From Broomstick, the skinny thoroughbred who liked to take off, to a Treasure who was anything but, some horse names
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.