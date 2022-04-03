Some of the best horse names for geldings if you’re lacking inspiration





In need of some inspiration when it comes to horse names for geldings? Then look no further.

You can explore many avenues when it comes to choosing a name for your gelding. Be aware, it is considered back luck to change a horse’s name, but if you are set on giving him a new address to suit him better then looking at aspects of your horse’s appearance, temperament or other characteristics could help you find the right one.

If you’re looking to name a foal, then looking at the parentage and creating the name from the sire’s name, dam’s name, or both, can work.

If your gelding has a registered name, then you could choose a stable name which is a shortened version or has similarities.

Human horse names for geldings

Ace

Alfie/Alf

Ali

Andy

Arnold

Austin

Brady

Ben/Bengie

Bill/Billy

Clyde

Dan/Danny

Cecil

Charlie

Chip

Cory

Dan/Danny

Dominic

Ed/Eddie

Eli

Elvis

Fred

Frank

Felix

George

Gus

Harvey

Hank

Harry

Henry

Jack

Jake

Jed

Jo/Joey

Ken/Kenny

Leo

Mac

Max

Micky

Milo

Monty

Oliver/Ollie

Ozzy

Paddy

Paul

Peter

Roger

Ralph

Reggie

Remi

Roy

Stan

Sam/Samuel

Sydney

Sarg

Tim/Timmy

Tom/Tommy

Toby

Theo/Theodor

Wilf/Wilfred

Will

Willie

Wes

Strong names for geldings

Arrow

Banjo

Bishop

Buzz

Cannon

Champ/Champion

Cash

Chief

Clyde

Czar

Dallas

Diesel

Gambler

Gunner

Goliath

Gulliver

Hardy

Hercules

King

Mystic

Neptune

Onyx

Pablo

Picasso

Pride

Quest

Rambo

Raven

Rebel

Storm

Thunder

Turbo

Trevor

Thor

Utah

Vegas

Victory

Wolf

Warrior

Zoro

Zeus

Names for chestnut geldings

Chester

Chilli

Copper

Elmo

Ember

Flame

Fox

Ginger

Red

Rua

Rusty

Simba

Sunny

Spice

Names for coloured geldings

Apache

Blue

Patches

Cute names for geldings

Buddy

Bunny

Buttons

Cupid

Jumper

Nemo

Opal

Pebbles

Trusty

Twister

Topaz

Yogi

Common names for geldings

Applejack

Apollo

Bailey

Brandy

Baxter

Blackjack

Calypso

Casper

Clover

Dash

Dino

Dream/Dreamer

Duke

Dandy

Dusty

Echo

Flash

Hero

Jester

Jet

Lucky

Luna

Magic

Polo

Prince

Rockey

Rowen

Sampson

Shadow

Silver

Star

Tango

Tonto

Winson

Food names for geldings

Apple

Biscuit

Brandy

Brownie

Carrot

Cookie

Coco

Cracker

Mocha

Muffin

Nacho

Oreo

Paprika

Peaches

Peanut

Pepper

Pie

Pumpkin

Sage

Snickers

Miscellaneous names for gelding

Amos

Axel

Bear

Diamond

Echo

Ghost

Goldie

Gucci

Lad

Ringo

Rolly

Scout

Scamp

Snoopy

