Farewell to Mr President: celebrating his career in pictures

Steph Croxford’s former grand prix star Mr President, 25, was put down on 20 November, following a happy retirement after his stellar career.

‘Rim Rim’, who stood at 16.1hh and was by a Gelderlander-hackney stallion out of a Dutch warmblood mare, was deemed an unlikely dressage legend.

The driving-bred Rim Rim cost just £2,500 as a newly backed youngster and was named after former US president Bill Clinton for the way he would round up and court the mares in his field.

He detested pigs and allegedly learned to passage by “goose-stepping” past the them while hacking.

Ever the crowd-pleaser, he would frequently receive standing ovations and winning the Saumur CDI grand prix freestyle in 2007 stands out as one of his greatest achievements. He retired from competition at the BD national championships in 2013.

Here we round up just some of the highlights from Mr President’s incredible career…



2007: Hickstead

2004: Hickstead

2006: National Dressage Championships

Steph Croxford at home with Mr President

2009: National Dressage Championships

2013: National Dressage Championships

2013: National Dressage Championships

Flying at the Summer National Championships

2010: National Dressage Championships

2011: Steph Croxford and Mr President at home

2010: Hickstead

2009: National Dressage Championships

Showing off flying-changes at Addington

Showing off at Olympia

Showing off his expression and character

