Check out this 9-bed Georgian mansion in 40 acres with stables and an arena





Mossknowe House is a Georgian mansion situated in Dumfries & Galloway with views to the Lake District. Both Lockerbie (13 miles) and Gretna (three miles) are within easy reach providing everyday amenities. For a wider range of facilities, both Dumfries (21 miles) and Carlisle (16 miles) are close by. For the commuter, there are excellent road links for access to Glasgow and Carlisle, with the M6 and A47(M) on your doorstep. There are railway stations at Annan and Lockerbie with trains to Glasgow and Carlisle and mainline rail services from Carlisle provide services to London, together with cross-country services to the east.

Facilities at Greenlands Equestrian can be found just over 20 minutes away (18 miles), Nord Vue Equestrian Centre is 25 minutes away (24 miles) while Newton Rigg is 35 minutes away (32 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with Eden Veterinary Centre, which is 15 minutes away (11 miles), while if you fancy a day out hunting head out with the Dumfriesshire & Stewartry or Bewcastle.

Mossknowe House is on the market with Finest Properties for £2m. Let’s take a look around…

Mossknowe House sits in more than 40 acres of gardens and grounds. Two single storey wings are built onto the west end of the house including an integral garage, two stables and a tack room. There is also a field shelter with a separate undercover area and single stable and a 40x20m Charles Britton dressage arena.

The gardens are largely laid to lawn, with paddocks and areas of woodland too.

The property has fishing rights along the banks of approximately 440 metres of Kirtle Water and has a right of access over the surrounding fields to the river.

The character of Mossknowe House is reflected throughout the property, with original features such as egg and dart cornicing, wood panelling, sash windows and marble surround fireplaces.

There is a large entrance hall and a library offering views towards the Solway Firth and Skiddaw in the Lake District.

The kitchen features a four oven AIMS electric AGA and there are multiple reception rooms.

Each of the nine bedrooms is tastefully decorated and many have an en-suite. One bedroom is currently configured as a home office.

In the basement of the property, there is cellar storage as well as a large workshop area.

