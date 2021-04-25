Take a look around this 6-bedroom home, set in 5 acres with stables and a large manège





Mill House is situated just outside the village of Scopwick in Lincolnshire. The nearby village of Metheringham (2.5 miles) offers a range of facilities, while Lincoln is 11 miles away. The village has easy access to both the A15 (four miles) and A1 (20 miles) with the nearest mainline train service available from Metheringham to either Lincoln (15 minutes) or London King’s Cross (2 hours, 15 minutes). Alternatively, mainline services, which will get you to London in just over an hour, can be accessed from nearby Grantham 22 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Elms Farm, which is just over 20 minutes away, Arena UK (40 minutes) and Sheepgate (45 minutes).

Tower Equine Vets (28 miles) are 45 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Belvoir or Blankney Hunts if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for £950,000. Let’s take a look around…

This Georgian country residence has been extended to create a family home with excellent equestrian facilities and an additional two-bedroom bungalow.

Set in approximately five acres of well-drained Lincolnshire heathland, the property has easily maintained mature gardens, permanent electric stud wire fenced paddocks, an international all-weather dressage arena, and Scotts of Thrapston American barn stables, as well as a large driveway providing parking, with a garage, store and car port too.

There is an open plan family kitchen with Aga and log burner, plus a seating/dining area.

In addition, there is a separate formal dining room, a dual aspect snug with feature fireplace and inset woodburning stove and an open plan lounge and sitting room with feature fireplace.

There are four bedrooms in the main house in total. The principal bedroom has an en-suite, while the other three bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

The large adjacent two-bedroom bungalow has a conservatory and pretty garden.

