



This is an opportunity to purchase an equestrian centre with extensive facilities, a new build three-/four-bedroom house and a further three-bedroom house, all set in approximately 12 acres, in an accessible location and offered for sale with no upward chain.

Cheadle Equestrian Centre is not far from the centre of the historic market town of Cheadle in Staffordshire. Cheadle offers a wide range of services and amenities and is in easy reach of nearby towns and cities. Transport links are excellent with easy access to the A50, which links to the M1 and M6. There are airports and rail services within easy reach too.

The property is close to local bridlepaths with good out-riding and is within hacking distance of Dimmingsdale; a beautiful area of land, managed by Forestry England.

Local equestrian centres include Field House Marchington (13 miles) and Eland Lodge (16 miles).

Want to hunt? Head out with the North Staffordshire.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 6.

Stafford Horse Trials is located just under 30 minutes (14 miles) from the front door.

Staffordshire County Showground is 14 miles away and if you need an equine vet, get in touch with Shires Veterinary Practice (15 miles).

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, Cheadle Equestrian Centre is for sale for offers over £1.5m as a whole, but is also available in lots. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian centre, although currently functioning as a private competition yard, has previously been utilised as a riding school, livery yard, training and competition centre. The property is currently hired out to the local dog agility and training group in the evenings, which is something that could be continued. It is a popular venue for hire by local riding clubs, as well as for clinics and general private hire. It has its own gated access off the main driveway. There is ample space for customer parking including space for large HGV horseboxes/ trailers.

The equestrian facilities include an American-style barn with CCTV and 13 stables, the majority of which have rubber matting. Within the stable barn there are also tack, feed and rug rooms and a hay store, as well as wash bays, solarium and vibration plate (available by separate negotiation).

There is direct access from the stabling into the indoor area, which measures 45x23m, with recently installed FEI-approved sand and wax fibre surface, lights and mirrors. There is also a viewing gallery with fitted seating area, café area and raised judges’ box.

The 25x60m outdoor arena has a higher than usual post and rail surround, to allow loose jumping, and a recently installed FEI-approved sand and wax fibre surface.

The land is laid to permanent pasture and is used as grazing for horses. It is divided into smaller paddocks with the majority post and rail fenced and is flat/gently sloping. There is a water supply to the fields too.

The main residence – Paddock House – is a new-build family home built to a high specification with three/four bedrooms, in a private position.

The entrance hall has Amani marble tiled flooring, and there is also a utility room, and an open-plan living room/kitchen/dining area on the ground floor.

The kitchen has a range of bespoke, hand-made wall and base mounted units with quartz work surfaces, a butler sink with mixer tap, integrated dishwasher, space and plumbing for an American fridge freezer and an electric range style cooker. The Amani flooring continues throughout the ground floor and the first floor.

There is also a snug/downstairs bedroom, with a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with a four-piece suite.

On the first floor there are three further bedrooms and another bathroom, with a double shower cubicle, free standing, rolled edge copper bath, hand wash basin and a loo.

The master bedroom has double doors to a Juliet balcony.

Outside, the garden has artificial turf lawns and a low maintenance gravelled patio area.

A very large driveway provides multiple vehicle parking for a variety of vehicles. Additionally, there is a detached double garage.

A traditional log cabin has an open plan kitchen/diner, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also a detached brick-built building, which could be ideal ideal for grooms’ accommodation (subject to gaining the necessary planning permissions and consents), currently offering a kitchenette, hobby/reception rooms, bathroom and extra storage.

A further detached three-bedroom house – Stable Cottage – has air source heat pump central heating, double-glazing and solar panels. It includes an entrance porch, open plan living room/dining room with a log burner and double doors, which lead to the side garden. There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, a downstairs wet room and three double bedrooms and a family bathroom, both on the first floor.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now