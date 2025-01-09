



Old Oak Barn is a meticulously renovated mid-19th century Grade II-Listed barn, set in a desirable village location with equestrian facilities to boot.

This property is in Sinton Green in Worcestershire, surrounded by a newly refurbished pub, a village hall, and scenic countryside walks with access to local bridlepaths. The area is renowned for its equestrian activities, offering fantastic hacking opportunities. The nearby villages of Hallow and Grimley provide additional amenities. It is five miles from the cathedral city of Worcester and four-and-a-half miles from the lovely village of Ombersley.

Transportation links are excellent, with easy access to the M5 motorway (junctions five, six, and seven) and direct train services to London from Worcester and Birmingham. The Worcestershire Parkway railway station is nine miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Gracelands Equestrian Centre, which is 20 minutes from your door (11 miles), Allens Hill, which is 25 minutes away (17 miles) and Solihull Riding Club (31 miles), to name just a few nearby.

MacArthur Barstow & Gibbs Farm & Equine Vets (nine miles) is a 15 minute drive away.

You can head to Lincomb Equestrian (nine miles) for all-weather cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, head out with the Worcestershire.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1.3m. Let’s take a look around, starting with the equestrian facilities…

Constructed in 2016, the U-shaped stable block and yard are impeccably maintained. The stable complex includes a tack room, feed room, wash bay, foaling box, and four loose boxes.

An adjoining field of approximately 3.49 acres of permanent pasture is divided into four paddocks with post and rail fencing. This area also has two double drinking troughs connected to a mains water supply. The field is accessible from the grounds of Old Oak Barn, with a separate access track available for maintenance purposes. This property sits in a total of 4.2 acres.

Electric entrance gates on brick pillars open to a gravel driveway with ample parking, a detached garage, and an EV charger for a Tesla. A gate from the driveway leads to a paved path to the front door, bordered by south-facing lawns. There is also an orchard.

Inside Old Oak Barn, there is a reception hall, dining room and a wide central staircase to a galleried first-floor landing.

A dual-aspect living room is newly carpeted and includes a brick feature fireplace with a log burner, plus bespoke cabinetry with integrated lighting.

A newly fitted bespoke kitchen includes quartz worktops, a pantry, and an electric Rangemaster.

Off the kitchen, there is a breakfast room with French doors leading to the garden and stairs to a galleried sixth bedroom or studio.

Adjacent to the breakfast room is a utility room/second kitchen, sitting room, and an en-suite bedroom.

The utility/second kitchen has a rear entrance, a coloured slate floor, and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The sitting room has dual-aspect views and access to the ground-floor bedroom, complete with an en-suite with a double shower.

The main staircase leads to a half-landing, with further stairs to the principal bedroom, which includes built-in wardrobes and an en-suite with a double shower.

Three additional bedrooms, each with fitted wardrobes, exposed timbers, and beams have views across the surrounding fields. The family bathroom is equipped with a freestanding bath and a separate double shower.

Outside, a converted traditional brick outbuilding, currently used for storage, has previously served as a home office and gym.

The recently refurbished summerhouse includes French doors, heating, a toilet, and a fitted kitchen with a dishwasher, plus a pergola with a decked and paved terrace.

