



This Welsh property offers a lot of bang for your buck – the extensive acreage, stabling and facilities alone make this home’s £750,000 price tag a steal.

Bryndias comprises a five-bed farmhouse, two-bed barn conversion and a large equestrian yard within its 39 acres. Its secluded, rural location is nestled between the towns of Kidwelly (10 minutes) and Burry Port (11 minutes) and it’s a 22-minute drive from the market town of Llanelli. From Llanelli, you can catch direct trains to destinations such as Cardiff (1 hour 27 minutes), London Paddington (3 hours 21 minutes) and Manchester Piccadilly (4 hours 50 minutes).

You can ride by permit in Pembrey Forest, a 16-minute drive away. Pembrey Forest is a huge pine forest planted on the sand dunes by the coast. You can reach Bannau Brycheiniog (the Brecon Beacons) in 45 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Pembrey EC (three minutes), Little Mill Equestrian (35 minutes), Oaktree EC (43 minutes) and Beacons Equestrian (45 mins). You can find cross-country schooling at Alps Court, 1 hour and 20 minutes away.

Fan of racing? Ffos Las Racecourse is just nine minutes from the door.

If you like a day’s hunting, head out with the Glamorgan or Three Counties Bloodhounds.

Should you ever need them, Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic is 35 minutes away.

Bryndias is on the market with Rural Scene for a guide price of £750,000. Let’s take a look around…

The property’s 14 stables are arranged in two blocks. The yard has a concrete base and has a power and water supply. There’s also a pony box/store and a tack room in the yard.

The 40x20m manège has a sand and fibre surface and is floodlit.

The 39 acres of land surrounds the property and features undulating pasture, paddocks and pockets of deciduous woodland.

Downstairs in the main house, you’ll find a large, open-plan kitchen/diner with granite work surfaces. There is a utility room and a bathroom attached. The kitchen diner opens out into the hall and ground floor study space, beyond which is a large sitting room with additional dining space. The sitting room has a Victorian fireplace. From there, you can access the garden room, which looks out over a large lawned garden.

The first floor is home to four bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a second-floor bedroom with an ensuite.

Adjacent to the farmhouse is two-bed cottage, converted from a traditional barn. Its open-plan design features high ceilings, painted stone walls and a log burner.

Adjoining the cottage is another traditional stone barn, currently used as a wood store and for storage.

