A super-cosy detached home with American barn, all-weather arena, paddocks and two-bedroom annexe

Snuggle down in this lovely equestrian home complete with four-bedroom house, six-box stable yard and two-bedroom annexe located in pretty Kent countryside.

Milestone Lodge can be found on Canterbury Road in the village of Elham near to Canterbury. The M20 motorway is just a 10 minute drive away providing access to London and the M25.

You will be nearby to the popular venue Blue Barn Equestrian Centre (17.5 miles) with its range of facilities and packed competition schedule.

Other local equestrian centres include: Barton Field Farm (12 miles) and Duckhurst Farm (36 miles).

Chilham Castle, hosts of Chilham Castle Horse Trials, can be found nearby (14.5 miles).

Enjoy point-to-point action (once we are allowed to attend) at Charing Racecourse (20 miles).

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 14, or head out with the Ashford Valley if you prefer to hunt.

Milbourn Equine Vets (12 miles) are just 20 minutes away from the front door should you need their services.

This rural haven is offered for sale by Equus Country & Equestrian and comes with a price tag of £1.1m.

The land totals 6.6 acres and is made up of the drive, stabling, gardens, house, arena and pasture.

The paddocks are mainly located behind the property and have been divided into five sections of varying sizes with post and rail fencing. There are also two smaller paddocks which can be found behind the arena.

The local area is also renowned for its idyllic hacking, making use of the pretty countryside setting.

There is a large American barn housing six loose boxes, each with full height double doors and windows. One of the stables has been converted into a tack room and kitchen space.

Attached and adjoining the American barn is a large hay store.

Other facilities include an all-weather arena with (20x40m) with sand and rubber surface as well as a post and rail perimeter.

The main house is a spacious detached bungalow with four bedrooms.

There is also a detached garage building which has been converted into a two-bedroom annexe.

To the rear of the property is a garden mainly laid to lawn with a central pond, a hot tub and summer house. There is also a smaller garden with a greenhouse leading to an orchard.

At the heart of the home is the country-style kitchen/breakfast room with a range of wooden fronted high and low level cupboards, sink unit with mixer tap and space for an AGA.

