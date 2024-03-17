



Have you always fancied embracing the cowboy lifestyle? Well, now’s your chance. This ranch is located in the heart of the mountains, with sought-after ski resorts close by. It has been partially utilised as a wedding venue, but the possibilities really are endless.

The McCabe Ranch is in the Roaring Fork Valley, 30 minutes from the Aspen and Snowmass ski resorts and just 10 minutes to the town of Basalt in the USA.

The nearest city is Denver, which is just over a three hour drive away.

This ranch is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for $49.5m (approximately £38,843,640). Let’s take a look around…

There are a number of residential and agricultural outbuildings including an outdoor riding track and indoor arena, stables, historic cabins, two polo fields, paddocks, tack rooms, shops, garages and storage areas. There are also superior water rights and extensive trails for you to explore on horseback.

The ranch covers just over 374 acres of land and offers mountain views in all directions.

There are two main properties on the ranch, plus a variety of other residential options, offering all the usual mod cons. We’ll let the pictures do the talking…

