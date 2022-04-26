Live out your rural dreams at this former farm with outdoor arena, 9 stables, 7-bed farmhouse, campsite and over 35 acres of land





What would you make of this former arable and livestock farm with equestrian facilities situated in picturesque countryside?

Manor Farm can be found on the edge of the village of Sykehouse and is surrounded by the beautiful South Yorkshire countryside.

Other areas of interest include Stainforth (seven miles), Doncaster (11 miles), Selby (15 miles) and York (29 miles). The busy city of Leeds is 40 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include: Sheffield EC (34 miles), Yorkshire EC (24 miles) and Moorhouse EC and Saddlery (13 miles).

Sykehouse Arena is located right next door to the property.

Need a vet? Get in touch with Equine Veterinary Centre (13 miles).

If you want to hit the hunt field head out with the York and Ainsty south or north hunts, or the Grove and Rufford.

If showing is your sport of choice sign up to BSPS Area 3A.

Check out York Racecourse (41 miles).

There are cross country facilities on offer at Escrick Park Estate (22 miles) which is just over 30 minutes away via car or lorry.

Offered for sale by Fox Grant, the price tag on this versatile property with ample business opportunities is £1.25m.

Which venture would you pursue?

The majority of the land extends to 36 acres and is mainly down to pasture. It lies mainly to the south in a ring fence surrounded by mature hedges.

There is a shared right of access for two neighbours and there is potential to acquire additional land.

There are equestrian facilities including eight stables situated in a barn, an additional brick stable, an outdoor arena measuring 30x40m and plenty of storage space.

The yard is handily situated next door to Sykehouse Arena, which hosts both affiliated and unaffiliated jumping, dressage and clinics.

The vendors have set up and run a campsite over the past two years and they are currently obtaining planning for full commercial use. Features include two shower blocks, two mobile homes and mains water access.

There is an excellent range of traditional farm buildings to the north and north east of the farmhouse, offering scope for conversion into holiday homes subject to obtaining the necessary planning.

Manor Farmhouse is a period farmhouse with seven bedrooms. Detached from the main house, with its own garden to the rear overlooking the land, is Manor Farm annexe.

At ground level of the main house you will find a large kitchen with centre island, which opens into a dining area.

Features of character found throughout the house include exposed beams, inglenook fireplaces and flagstone flooring.

