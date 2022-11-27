A horsey haven: stables, indoor and outdoor arenas, farmhouse and annex, set in 110 acres





Malthouse Lodge Farm is located in Wiltshire, just over the border from Gloucestershire. The property is just over six miles from Royal Wootton Bassett, nine miles from Chippenham, 12 miles from Swindon and 14 miles from Cirencester.

This property is well-located for transport links, being just north of the M4. You can also get a train to London from Kemble Station 11 miles away.

Local equestrian facilities include Rectory Farm Arena (22 miles), Wickstead Farm (19 miles) and West Wilts (21 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with Wessex Equine Vets (nine miles).

Like to hunt? You’ll be able to head out with either the VWH or the Duke of Beaufort’s.

You’ll be just up the road from the British Eventing event at Dauntsey (four miles), while there are extensive cross-country schooling facilities available at Boomerang Stables (31 miles).

Malthouse Lodge Farm is on the market with Tom Hobday/Keller Williams with a guide price of £3.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Malthouse Lodge Farm offers a great base for a professional rider or business set within 110 acres. The facility is currently functioning as a full livery yard.

The stables are divided into three main barns, all of which have their own tack room and storage areas. The newest of the three barns features a rug room, feed room, large tack room, wash bay and solarium and a kitchen/lounge with changing area and a loo. This barn also includes a hay/bedding storage area and an isolation stable. There is a six-horse walker between this barn and the indoor school.

The newly constructed 20x60m indoor school features mirrors at one end and an adjoining jump store with a large room which could be utilised as a club room or lounge. The competition standard Ecotrack surface has been provided by Martin Collins.

The 20x40m outdoor school sits in the middle of the facility and has views across the countryside. The non-waxed sand and fibre surface has been provided by Equestrian Services.

The land closest to the stables is divided up into fenced paddocks accessed via a hardcore track. There are also four all-weather turnout pens behind the indoor school. The fields further afield offer extensive hacking and are ideal for hay making but could also be used for additional grazing.

There is plenty of parking for cars, horseboxes and trailers on the gravel driveway and there is good vehicular access to the stables and arenas.

The property is accessed, through an electric gate, down a gravel driveway alongside paddocks and the staff lodge. This is a three-bedroom property with separate access and parking.

Below the main paddocks is an area, recently planted with sapling trees, that has been granted planning permission for two log cabins to be utilised as holiday rentals.

Through the front door you enter into an open plan living space with stone floors throughout and floor to ceiling windows along one wall. The recently renovated farmhouse style kitchen features an island and a large dining area. The living room has a large log burner in one corner. To the right of the entrance is a utility/boot room.

A door leads through to two good-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a master bedroom with en-suite.

The gym/office space and boiler room are accessed via a covered veranda and to the front of the property there is a large gravelled courtyard with views across the fields and access to a large lawned area planted with trees overlooking the paddocks and outdoor arena.

The newly renovated self-contained annexe can be accessed via the house or its own front door and comprises of a large open plan kitchen/living space, double bedroom and shower room.

