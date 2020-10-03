Louise Saywell on her packed-to-the-rafters tackroom: ‘I’m a bit of a shopaholic!’

To celebrate the newly crowned British showjumping champion, H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald spoke to Louise Saywell for episode 18 of the Horse & Hound podcast about winning this prestigious title.

Discussing her victory at the championship show hosted by Bolesworth in August, Louise says: “Still, when I think about it, I get goosebumps.

“I was down in the collecting ring and obviously not wishing ill on anybody but hoping I was going to win. It was a bit of a shock because it was only my first show back on PLS Halo Diamond who had been with his owner Mike Elvin through lockdown. But he jumped fantastic and full credit to Mike and Flora Young, who rides him at home.”

Then, proving that horses are without doubt the best levellers, Louise reveals how she ended up in hospital just three days after that exhilarating moment.

“I was riding a five-year-old at home, he had a little spook, spun round and I didn’t fall off but my hand somehow went over his neck and it broke the bone in my hand. So that was the end of me for a few weeks!”

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

The Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 18 – Louise Saywell | Flying horses around the world | News round-up Louise Saywell: the national showjumping champion whose horse life is ‘eat, sleep, repeat’ *H&H Plus* Enjoy 5 issues of Horse & Hound for £5 this autumn

Louise also gives us some insight into life on her stable yard at home – including a tack room packed to the rafters with gadgets and equipment.

“I’m a bit of a shopaholic!” reveals Louise. “I love to buy new things. I think we currently have about three bridles per horse going on! Everybody has their go-tos that they like when it comes to tack, but you try to keep it as simple as you can. But as you know, horses aren’t always that simple, so I have different bits and things like that. But when new things come out, it’s always good to have them in your tack room – you never know when you might need it.”

To hear more of Louise’s exclusive interview, listen to episode 18 of The Horse & Hound podcast or search “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your favourite podcast app

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.