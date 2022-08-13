



On the evening of Wednesday 10 August 2022, Lottie Fry and Glamourdale quite literally danced their way to World Dressage Championship freestyle gold in Herning, Denmark.

And because it was just so fantastic (we can’t watch it without shedding a tear), we want to relive their fantastic test again and dig deeper into their performance.

Lottie Fry freestyle: watch it again

Lottie Fry freestyle: which music did she use?

Lottie and the Van Olst’s black Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion, Glamourdale, used newly-composed music created by Joost Peters for their freestyle in Herning.

Brian May’s rock rendition of God Save the Queen got their test underway as the pair passaged to halt, then, after their first halt, continued to Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust. Robbie Williams’ Let Me Entertain You was set to their extended trot, which merged into Millennium for the extended canter, then Genesis’ Land of Confusion could also be heard for further canter work.

Their pirouettes were performed to another Robbie track, She’s The One. Then, the Verve’s Bittersweet Symphony was used for the two-time tempi-changes, while the Beatles’ Hey Jude set the tempo for the one-time changes. The final centreline was ridden to some more God Save the Queen before nailing their final halt, in perfect time with the end of the music.

Lottie Fry freestyle: how she scored

Overall, Lottie and Glamourdale scored an impressive 90.65% from the seven judges, who were located around the arena.

But to delve deeper into the marks they were awarded, here is a full breakdown for you to devour.

