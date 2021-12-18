See highlights from Charlotte Dujardin’s London International freestyle with the power-packed pocket rocket Gio





Charlotte Dujardin’s London Horse Show dressage freestyle performance last night at ExCel was one to remember – she scored a personal best of 89.04% with the brilliant pocket rocket Gio to win the class.

Whether you saw the test live from a seat in the arena or watched it on television, you’ll want to catch the highlights again in the video below, which shows an interview with Charlotte and snippets of the action.

“Gio has been absolutely fantastic to ride all year,” said Charlotte after her London Horse Show dressage freestyle.

“He started the year as a very green grand prix horse and going in there tonight, he has never experienced anything like that, when the crowd are applauding before I even start. He just takes it all in his stride. He’s so incredible.”

Asked how she eases the 10-year-old Gio though that enthusiastic crowd reception, Charlotte said: “It’s just trying to keep him confident and making sure that he knows it’s okay.

“We’ve had a year of no spectators and all of a sudden we’ve got thousands and thousands of people inside. This is his first [big] indoor show as well, so I can’t ask for any more from him.

“The test he did – I was absolutely over the moon. There was one little blip in my changes, but that’s probably more me than him.”

