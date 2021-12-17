



Did you miss Charlotte Dujardin and Gio’s winning London Horse Show dressage grand prix test yesterday, in the class supported by Horse & Hound?

Or do you just want to catch the highlights again?

Check out this video which features action from the test and an interview with Charlotte…

Video courtesy of London International Horse Show

Charlotte scored 82.553% to take top spot in the class.

“I’ve had a fantastic year, going obviously to the Olympics and then Europeans and then ending my year as I always do at this show. So I absolutely over the moon with today’s ride,” said Charlotte.

“That’s the first time I’ve ridden the short format of the grand prix with Gio so you know, he’s still very inexperienced. This is his first [big] indoor competition as well so I wasn’t really sure how he was going to be because it’s obviously a very big arena in there and there are lots of people moving and spectators around.

“The warm up has lots of people around as well, so things that he hasn’t really experienced before, but he handled it all so well and went in there and he did a fantastic test. I’m really pleased.”

Charlotte also spoke about the relationship she has built up over the years with Gio, who she describes as “small but mighty”and “my little pocket rocket”.

She said: “That’s what I love about having horses from a young age. I bought him when he was five. Five years of training, getting to know him, building that relationship with each other – that’s what’s so special.

“We trust each other. We know each other inside out. If I need to help him, I can help him, if he needs to help me, he’s there to help me. So it’s an amazing partnership that you build in those years of training.”

Charlotte and Gio will be the final combination to enter the arena for the freestyle when the London Horse Show dressage concludes tonight.

You might also be interested in:

When does Charlotte Dujardin ride tonight? Times for freestyle at London International Horse Show released ‘You almost think you’re there’: Charlotte Dujardin on the new venue for ‘Olympia’ Watch London International Horse Show live thanks to new BBC deal Charlotte Dujardin wins London Horse Show grand prix as riders praise new short test 5 reasons why a subscription to HorseandHound.co.uk makes the perfect last-minute gift

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.