Take a look around this five-bedroom property, set in almost 13 acres with stables and manège

Lodge Hill Farm lies in the heart of the Chiltern Hills in Bledlow Ridge, which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The property is four miles from the town of Princes Risborough and 12.5 miles from Aylesbury, and it only takes 39 minutes to get into London Marylebone.

Local equestrian centres include BCA, which is 25 minutes from your door (13.2 miles), Cherwell Competition Centre, which is 35 minutes away (25 miles) and Addington Manor Equestrian Centre (25 miles), to name just a few nearby.

Donnington Place Equine Vets (five miles) is just over 10 minutes from the front door for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Attington Stud (9.4 miles) for all-weather cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, you could head out with the Kimblewick.

Lodge Hill Farm is on the market with Knight Frank for £1.95m. Let’s take a look around…

The property sits in almost 13 acres of land, which includes fenced paddocks and a manège.

Outbuildings include a detached garage with store room to the rear, a log shed with a separate store and the large stable block, comprising three stables, a tack room and a workshop.

To the rear of the house the garden is landscaped, providing lawned areas, mature flower and shrub beds and borders and trees. There is a raised terrace area, ideal for outside dining too.

Inside the house itself, there is a large, triple aspect sitting room, which runs the full depth of the house.

There are traditional features, such as fireplaces and exposed beams. The study lies to the front of the house, while the formal dining room lies to the rear.

The large triple aspect kitchen/breakfast room is well equipped with a range of eye and base level units with integrated appliances, a Rayburn, a tiled floor and plenty of space for a breakfast table and chairs. Off the kitchen is a utility room and there are two guest cloakrooms on the ground floor.

To the first floor the master bedroom offers views across open countryside, along with a large en-suite bathroom with separate bath and shower. There are four further bedrooms, a family shower room and a family bathroom.

In addition to the main house, Lodge Hill Farm also offers a detached guest annex (pictured below). There is a reception space with a kitchen, a shower room and a central staircase leading to the first floor, where there are two bedrooms and two eaves storage rooms.

