A four-bedroom farmhouse with five stables, arena, gym, sauna and almost seven acres for under £800,000





This property is located in a rural position in West Wales and is situated less than 30 minutes from the coast at New Quay. It is 35 minutes from the town of Carmarthen and just over 30 minutes from the coastal town of Cardigan. The city of Swansea is just over an hour’s drive from the front door. The fastest train journey from Carmarthen to London Paddington takes just over three and half hours, with a change in Swansea.

There are plenty of riding opportunities in the vicinity, with Poppit Sands’ beach and Brechfa Forest’s trails accessible within 40 and 20 minutes respectively.

If you need to hire an arena for dressage or jumping, Little Mill Equestrian is 25 minutes’ drive. This is a British Dressage-approved venue and holds dressage competitions.

For racing fans, Ffos Las Racecourse is the closest track (31 miles away), which hosts 23 meetings over jumps and on the Flat. The David Broome Event Centre runs fabulous showjumping competitions, is another top venue just over two hours away by car. And a major centre in the region is the Royal Welsh Showground at Builth Wells, which is an hour and a half away, and runs plenty of big shows.

If you need a vet, specialist equine clinic Dyffryn Tywi is 45 minutes away.

Llwyndewi is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £760,000. Let’s take a look around…

This property sits on approximately 6.91 acres. The equestrian facilities include five stables, a secure tack room, a hay barn, a horsebox barn, and a tractor shed.

The approximately 40x20m manège has been recently re-surfaced. The grounds, complete with split paddocks and post-and-rail fencing, facilitate land management and the potential implementation of a track system.

The extended, detached character farmhouse offers flexible accommodation. With four reception rooms, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms, it offers lovely views. The main house offers potential for multi-generational living as it currently stands.

There is also a purpose-built elevated garden studio located on the upper terrace, housing a home gym and sauna.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.