‘A little horse with an enormous heart’: celebrating Lenamore’s incredible career in pictures

    • Framer top event horse Lenamore was put down on Saturday (28 January) at the age of 30.

    New Zealand rider Caroline Powell, who rode the grey son of Sea Crest to his greatest successes, described him as “a little horse with an enormous heart”

    Lenamore completed Badminton seven times in a row with Caroline, finishing in the top 12 five times. But the partnership’s greatest day came at Burghley in 2010, when they completed on their dressage score of 38.7 to win.

    The gelding, bred by National Hunt trainer Ted Walsh – father of former top jockey Ruby Walsh – in Ireland, evented with his owner Lexi Jackson up to three-star (now CCI4*-L) level. She handed the ride over to Caroline in 2004 and the partnership was an instant success.

    They represented New Zealand at two Olympic Games — Hong Kong and London, winning team bronze at the latter — and the World Equestrian Games in Aachen, 2006.

    During his illustrious career, the diminutive Lenamore amassed 2,321 British Eventing points. The 2012 Olympics was his final event and he was retired from eventing the following spring.

    Let’s take a trip down memory lane to marvel at the wonderful career Lenamore enjoyed…

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore at London 2012 Olympic Games
    This is an image 1 of 17

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore at London 2012 Olympic Games

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore at London 2012 Olympic Games
    This is an image 2 of 17

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore at London 2012 Olympic Games

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore at London 2012 Olympic Games
    This is an image 3 of 17

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore at London 2012 Olympic Games

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore win Burghley 2010
    This is an image 4 of 17

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore win Burghley 2010

    Competing in the inaugural Express Eventing competition in Cardiff
    This is an image 5 of 17

    Competing in the inaugural Express Eventing competition in Cardiff

    Lenamore trotting up at Badminton
    Lenamore trotting up at Badminton

    Lenamore trotting up at Badminton

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore fly the Jubilee Leap
    This is an image 7 of 17

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore fly the Jubilee Leap at Burghley in 2011

    Leanmore showjumping at Badminton 2009
    This is an image 8 of 17

    Leanmore showjumping at Badminton in 2009

    Competing in the inaugural Express Eventing competition in Cardiff
    This is an image 9 of 17

    Competing in the inaugural Express Eventing competition in Cardiff

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore in the Badminton Lake
    This is an image 10 of 17

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore in the Badminton Lake in 2009

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore at 2008 Beijing Olympics
    This is an image 11 of 17

    Caroline Powell and Lenamore at 2008 Beijing Olympics

    Lenamore competing at Belton 2012
    Lenamore competing at Belton 2012

    Lenamore competing at Belton in 2012

    Lenamore at the Burghley Horse Trials 2011 trot-up
    This is an image 13 of 17

    Lenamore at the Burghley Horse Trials 2011 trot-up

    KFR8R1 Olympic Games 2008, Hong Kong (Beijing Games) August 2008, Caroline Powell (NZL) riding Lenamore, eventing cross country
    Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 14 of 17

    Caroline and Lenamore at the 2008 Hong Kong Olympics

    Lenamore and Lexi Mackinnon at Burghley 2003
    This is an image 15 of 17

    Lenamore and Lexi Jackson (née Mackinnon) at Burghley in 2003

    Lenamore and Lexi Mackinnon at Blenheim 2002
    This is an image 16 of 17

    Lenamore and Lexi Jackson at Blenheim in 2002

    This is an image 17 of 17

    Lenamore retired to the hunting field when he finished competing prior to the 2013 eventing season. Earlier this year, US rider, Theresa Sanders, secured a day’s hunting with the Warwickshire on Lenamore (pictured) thanks to a successful bid of £1,100 in a charity auction and the generosity of his owner Lexi Jackson

