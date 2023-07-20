



Le Mottais Farm is located on the Channel Island of Jersey, in the heart of St John, one of Jersey’s northern parishes. Nearby to the property is St John’s village, with a host of amenities and a sports centre. Jersey Airport and Gama Aviation, the private airport, are a 10 minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres include BSJA Jersey (2.7km), Haie Fleurie (9km) and Greencliff Equestrian Centre (9.7km).

New Era Veterinary Hospital (10km) is just 15 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Jersey Drag.

Le Mottais Farm is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £10.5m. Let’s take a look around…

There are four stables, plus a tack room, store and manége.

The house is approached through a private, gated entrance, with a drive leading to two detached garages, one with a one bedroom flat above. There is plenty of grazing, with Le Mottais Farm sitting in a total of 35 acres and there is a tennis court too.

The main house provides four bedrooms, including a principal suite, an orangery, snug, drawing room, family kitchen, large utility and secondary kitchen, boot room, study, home office, a home cinema with seating for 14.

Le Mottais Farm also has its own temperature controlled wine room, an indoor pool complex and a gym.

In addition to this, there is a connecting four bedroom cottage, which is ideal for guests or multi-generational living.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.