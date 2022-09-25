Check out this 4-bed property with stables, arena, 8 acres and more…





This property is located in the village of Langford on the outskirts of the town of Maldon (two miles) in Essex.

Mainline railway services can be found a short drive from the property at Hatfield Peverel (four miles) and Witham (four miles) with direct links to London Liverpool Street with an approximate journey time of 40 minutes. More comprehensive facilities can be found at the nearby towns of Chelmsford (10 miles) and Colchester (16 miles).

Local equestrian centres include Beechwood Equestrian Centre (11 miles), Runningwell Equestrian Centre (12 miles), Barleylands Equestrian Centre (20 miles), and Deanswood Equestrian Centre is just a 20-minute drive.

If you like to hunt, head out with the East Essex.

Paton & Lee Ltd Equine Veterinary Surgeons are seven miles away (around 15 minutes) should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Fenn Wright for £1.3m. Let’s take a look around…

The property is approached via a private driveway, which leads to the detached double garage with an adjoining tractor/mower shed. Vehicular access to the side of the property leads to a 40x20m manège with a silica sand mix rubber surface.

There are four stables, a tack room, wash bay, hay store and shed. The eight acres of land it comes with is well maintained and has been divided into eight paddocks with post and rail fencing.

There is a formal south facing rear garden has a patio with the remainder being mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by mature shrubs and trees. The property, which also has sixteen solar panels, is located on part of the EAFR (East Anglian Farm Rides). Membership is available by monthly or annual subscription and allows for many miles of off-road hacking.

This detached bungalow, formerly the keeper’s cottage to Langford Hall, has been extended and updated to a high standard.

The property is on a private road and has views over the surrounding countryside and farmland.

The entrance hall leads to two principal reception rooms, both of which have log burners, and the sitting room has glazed doors leading to the rear garden.

The kitchen/breakfast room provides access to the adjoining utility room. The kitchen has a range of low-level units with granite worktop, including an integrated double oven with floor to ceiling storage and more.

The master bedroom has a walk-in dressing room together with an en-suite. Bedroom two also has en-suite facilities, including a double shower cubicle, hand basin and loo. Bedrooms three and four are both double rooms and the family bathroom has a modern suite too.

