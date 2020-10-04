6 reasons we’re extra excited for the Keysoe international

With most of 2020’s international dressge scratched from the calendar, we can’t wait for next week’s CPEDI and CDI shows at Keysoe – and here’s why...

1. It’s the first international in Britain since before the pandemic

The last international dressage show held in Britain before lockdown was the CDI3*, also at Keysoe, in mid-March. With Windsor, Bolesworth, Hartpury and Hickstead cancelled, dressage fans are crying out for the chance to see the country’s stars in action – as are the riders themselves!

2. The line-up is, quite simply, mega

The entry list for the top level classes are packed with big names, bringing forward their top horses. From Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester to Britain’s top performing combination at the 2019 European Championships, Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca, and some of the most exciting up-and-coming pairs such as Sonnar Murray-Brown and Erlentanz, this is without doubt one of the most exciting British international line-ups we have seen in years.

3. Charlotte Dujardin’s superstars will go head to head

Keysoe will be the first time that Charlotte’s current top horses, the 11-year-old mare Mount St John Freestyle (pictured above), and the nine-year-old gelding Gio, will have competed against one another at this level. While it is expected that Charlotte will opt to ride the special on one horse and the freestyle on the other, the two will go head-to-head in the grand prix. Gio is much less experienced than Freestyle, having only made his grand prix debut this year, but both horses have achieved mid-80% scores from top judges this summer. It will be fascinating to see how each performs at Keysoe.

4. Top para riders will also be in action

Keysoe is also set to host a CPEDI3* next week, and Britain’s top para combinations are busy preparing for their first international in many months. Expect such stars as reigning world champion Sophie Wells and multiple Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker, as well as a host of exciting upcoming combinations.

5. Carl will make his international debut with his newest team prospect

All eyes will be on Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardn’s 11-year-old En Vogue. Carl took over the ride on the hot Jazz gelding earlier this year, and Keysoe will be their first chance to stamp an international score on their record. Carl rates Vogue very highly, describing him as a future British team horse, and it will be exciting to see what they can do.

6. You can watch all the action online

While sadly the Keysoe CPEDI and CDI are taking place behind closed doors, due to coronavirus restrictions and social distancing, there’s no need to miss out on the action as it happens, with a live stream available on Horse & Country TV. Don’t forget to pick up the 15 October issue of H&H too, for the full report.

