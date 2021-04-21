{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Fence by fence: pictures of every jump on this year’s Kentucky cross-country course

Pippa Roome

    • Can’t wait to see the Kentucky cross-country course 2021? Here it is! Every fence on the cross-country track for the 2021 running of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, which kicks off tomorrow (22 April) with two days of dressage.

    The cross-country, over a course designed by Derek di Grazia, takes place on Saturday, with Sunday’s showjumping rounding off the event.

    The cross-country course is 6270m long and the optimum time will be 11 minutes.

    Our pictures were taken on Wednesday after it had snowed overnight and the Kentucky team had covered the flowers and fence dressing to protect them from the cold. These coverings will be removed before the horses and riders take on the course.

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021: every fence

    Fence 1: Produce Stand

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 1

    Fence 2: Cedar Lodge

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 2

    Fence 3: Hillside Oxer

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 3

    Fence 4abcd: MARS Sustainability Bay

    Fence 4ab on the direct route, with the direct exit box (4cd) visible to the right in the background

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 4ab

    Fence 4cd on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 4cd

    Fence 4a alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 4a alternative

    Fence 4b alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 4b alternative

    Fence 4c alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 4c alternative

    Fence 4d alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 4d alternative

    Fence 5: Bourbon Barrel Table

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 5

    Fence 6: CR’s P Bars

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 6

    Fence 7abcd: Frog Pond

    Fence 7a on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 7a

    Fence 7b on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 7b

    The view to fence 7cd on the direct route, looking over 7b

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021. Fence 7cd

    Fence 7cd on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 7cd

    Fence 7a alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 7a alternative

    Fence 7bc alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 7bc alternative

    Fence 7d alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 7d alternative

    Fence 8: Stairway Table

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 8

    Fence 9abc: Normandy Bank

    Fence a

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 9a

    The view over fence 9a to the straight route over fence 9bc

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 9a

    Fence 9bc on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 9bc

    Fence 9b alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 9b alternative

    Fence 9c alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 9c alternative

    Fence 10: Ditch Brush

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 10

    Fence 11ab and 12abc: Land Rover Head of the Lake

    Fence 11a

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 11a

    Fence 11b on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 11b

    Fence 11b alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 11b alternative

    Fence 12a

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 12a

    Fence 12bc

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 12bc

    Fence 13: Park Gates

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 13

    Fence 14abc: Goose Bumps

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 14a

    Fence 14b

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 14b

    The view over fence 14b to the straight route over 14c

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 14b

    Fence 14c on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 14c

    Fence 14c alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 14c alternative

    Fence 15: Mick’s Picnic Table

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 15

    Fence 16 and 17ab: Pete’s Hollow

    A view of the whole hollow

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 16/17

    Fence 16

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 16

    Fence 17a on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 17a

    The view over fence 17a to fence 17b on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 17ab

    Fence 17b on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 17b

    Fence 17a alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 17a alternative

    Fence 17b alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 17b alternative

    Fence 18: Market Table

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 18

    Fence 19abcd: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge

    Fence 19a

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 19a

    Fence 19bc on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 19bc

    The view over fence 19bc to fence 19d on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 19bc

    Fence 19d on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 19d

    Fence 19b alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 19b alternative

    Fence 19c alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 19c alternative

    Fence 19d alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 19d

    Fence 20: Footbridge

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 20

    Fence 21ab: Conundrum Hedgeline Corners

    Fence 21a on the direct route, with the direct route element b straight ahead. The alternative fence 21a is to the left and the alternative fence 21b to the right.

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 21a

    Fence 21b on the direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 21b

    Fence 21a alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 21a alternative

    Fence 21b alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 21b alternative

    Fence 22: Triple Scoop

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 22

    Fence 23: Fox on the Fly

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 23

    Fence 24abcd: Park Question

    Fence 24a, with the direct route on the left and the alternative on the right

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 24a

    The direct route, looking over fence 24a to elements b (ditch) and cd (arrowhead)

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 24bcd

    Fence 24cd on the direct line

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 24cd

    Fence 24 on the alternative line – elements b (ditch), c (rail) and d (arrowhead off to the left)

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 24bcd alternative

    Fence 25: Stick Pile

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 25

    Fence 26abc: Mighty Moguls

    Fence 26a

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 26a

    Fence 26b

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 26b

    Fence 26c direct route

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 26c

    Fence 26c alternative

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 26c alternative

    Fence 27: Hillside Cabins

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 27

    Fence 28: Kentucky Collective Lucky Horseshoe

    Kentucky cross-country course 2021 fence 28

    Pictures by John Kyle

