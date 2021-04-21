Fence by fence: pictures of every jump on this year’s Kentucky cross-country course





Can’t wait to see the Kentucky cross-country course 2021? Here it is! Every fence on the cross-country track for the 2021 running of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, which kicks off tomorrow (22 April) with two days of dressage.

The cross-country, over a course designed by Derek di Grazia, takes place on Saturday, with Sunday’s showjumping rounding off the event.

The cross-country course is 6270m long and the optimum time will be 11 minutes.

Our pictures were taken on Wednesday after it had snowed overnight and the Kentucky team had covered the flowers and fence dressing to protect them from the cold. These coverings will be removed before the horses and riders take on the course.

Kentucky cross-country course 2021: every fence

Fence 1: Produce Stand

Fence 2: Cedar Lodge

Fence 3: Hillside Oxer

Fence 4abcd: MARS Sustainability Bay

Fence 4ab on the direct route, with the direct exit box (4cd) visible to the right in the background

Fence 4cd on the direct route

Fence 4a alternative

Fence 4b alternative

Fence 4c alternative

Fence 4d alternative

Fence 5: Bourbon Barrel Table

Fence 6: CR’s P Bars

Fence 7abcd: Frog Pond

Fence 7a on the direct route

Fence 7b on the direct route

The view to fence 7cd on the direct route, looking over 7b

Fence 7cd on the direct route

Fence 7a alternative

Fence 7bc alternative

Fence 7d alternative

Fence 8: Stairway Table

Fence 9abc: Normandy Bank

Fence a

The view over fence 9a to the straight route over fence 9bc

Fence 9bc on the direct route

Fence 9b alternative

Fence 9c alternative

Fence 10: Ditch Brush

Fence 11ab and 12abc: Land Rover Head of the Lake

Fence 11a

Fence 11b on the direct route

Fence 11b alternative

Fence 12a

Fence 12bc

Fence 13: Park Gates

Fence 14abc: Goose Bumps

Fence 14b

The view over fence 14b to the straight route over 14c

Fence 14c on the direct route

Fence 14c alternative

Fence 15: Mick’s Picnic Table

Fence 16 and 17ab: Pete’s Hollow

A view of the whole hollow

Fence 16

Fence 17a on the direct route

The view over fence 17a to fence 17b on the direct route

Fence 17b on the direct route

Fence 17a alternative

Fence 17b alternative

Fence 18: Market Table

Fence 19abcd: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge

Fence 19a

Fence 19bc on the direct route

The view over fence 19bc to fence 19d on the direct route

Fence 19d on the direct route

Fence 19b alternative

Fence 19c alternative

Fence 19d alternative

Fence 20: Footbridge

Fence 21ab: Conundrum Hedgeline Corners

Fence 21a on the direct route, with the direct route element b straight ahead. The alternative fence 21a is to the left and the alternative fence 21b to the right.

Fence 21b on the direct route

Fence 21a alternative

Fence 21b alternative

Fence 22: Triple Scoop

Fence 23: Fox on the Fly

Fence 24abcd: Park Question

Fence 24a, with the direct route on the left and the alternative on the right

The direct route, looking over fence 24a to elements b (ditch) and cd (arrowhead)

Fence 24cd on the direct line

Fence 24 on the alternative line – elements b (ditch), c (rail) and d (arrowhead off to the left)

Fence 25: Stick Pile

Fence 26abc: Mighty Moguls

Fence 26a

Fence 26b

Fence 26c direct route

Fence 26c alternative

Fence 27: Hillside Cabins

Fence 28: Kentucky Collective Lucky Horseshoe

Pictures by John Kyle

