Fence by fence: pictures of every jump on this year’s Kentucky cross-country course

Can’t wait to see the Kentucky cross-country course 2021? Here it is! Every fence on the cross-country track for the 2021 running of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, which kicks off tomorrow (22 April) with two days of dressage.
The cross-country, over a course designed by Derek di Grazia, takes place on Saturday, with Sunday’s showjumping rounding off the event.
The cross-country course is 6270m long and the optimum time will be 11 minutes.
Our pictures were taken on Wednesday after it had snowed overnight and the Kentucky team had covered the flowers and fence dressing to protect them from the cold. These coverings will be removed before the horses and riders take on the course.
Kentucky cross-country course 2021: every fence
Fence 1: Produce Stand
Fence 2: Cedar Lodge
Fence 3: Hillside Oxer
Fence 4abcd: MARS Sustainability Bay
Fence 4ab on the direct route, with the direct exit box (4cd) visible to the right in the background
Fence 4cd on the direct route
Fence 4a alternative
Fence 4b alternative
Fence 4c alternative
Fence 4d alternative
Fence 5: Bourbon Barrel Table
Fence 6: CR’s P Bars
Fence 7abcd: Frog Pond
Fence 7a on the direct route
Fence 7b on the direct route
The view to fence 7cd on the direct route, looking over 7b
Fence 7cd on the direct route
Fence 7a alternative
Fence 7bc alternative
Fence 7d alternative
Fence 8: Stairway Table
Fence 9abc: Normandy Bank
Fence a
The view over fence 9a to the straight route over fence 9bc
Fence 9bc on the direct route
Fence 9b alternative
Fence 9c alternative
Fence 10: Ditch Brush
Fence 11ab and 12abc: Land Rover Head of the Lake
Fence 11a
Fence 11b on the direct route
Fence 11b alternative
Fence 12a
Fence 12bc
Fence 13: Park Gates
Fence 14abc: Goose Bumps
Fence 14b
The view over fence 14b to the straight route over 14c
Fence 14c on the direct route
Fence 14c alternative
Fence 15: Mick’s Picnic Table
Fence 16 and 17ab: Pete’s Hollow
A view of the whole hollow
Fence 16
Fence 17a on the direct route
The view over fence 17a to fence 17b on the direct route
Fence 17b on the direct route
Fence 17a alternative
Fence 17b alternative
Fence 18: Market Table
Fence 19abcd: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge
Fence 19a
Fence 19bc on the direct route
The view over fence 19bc to fence 19d on the direct route
Fence 19d on the direct route
Fence 19b alternative
Fence 19c alternative
Fence 19d alternative
Fence 20: Footbridge
Fence 21ab: Conundrum Hedgeline Corners
Fence 21a on the direct route, with the direct route element b straight ahead. The alternative fence 21a is to the left and the alternative fence 21b to the right.
Fence 21b on the direct route
Fence 21a alternative
Fence 21b alternative
Fence 22: Triple Scoop
Fence 23: Fox on the Fly
Fence 24abcd: Park Question
Fence 24a, with the direct route on the left and the alternative on the right
The direct route, looking over fence 24a to elements b (ditch) and cd (arrowhead)
Fence 24cd on the direct line
Fence 24 on the alternative line – elements b (ditch), c (rail) and d (arrowhead off to the left)
Fence 25: Stick Pile
Fence 26abc: Mighty Moguls
Fence 26a
Fence 26b
Fence 26c direct route
Fence 26c alternative
Fence 27: Hillside Cabins
Fence 28: Kentucky Collective Lucky Horseshoe
Pictures by John Kyle
