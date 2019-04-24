Fence 1: Red, White and Bluegrass
Fence 2: Cedar Lodge
Fence 3: Turning Oxer — the second Turning Oxer at fence 4 is visible behind on a 90° turn
Fence 4: Turning Oxer
Fence 5ab: MARS Sustainability Bay (direct route)
Fence 5c and 5d: MARS Sustainability Bay (all routes)
Fence 5a: MARS Sustainability Bay (long route)
Fence 5b: MARS Sustainability Bay (long route)
Fence 5d: MARS Sustainability Bay (all routes)
Fence 6: Triple Scoop
Fence 7a: Park Question — this is followed by a dip in the ground and a turn to part b, followed by another turn to part c
Fence 7b: Park Question
Fence 7c: Park Question
Fence 8: Stepped Table
Fence 9a: Equestrian Events Outlook
Fence 9bc: Equestrian Events Outlook (direct route)
Fence 9b: Equestrian Events Outlook (long route)
Fence 9c: Equestrian Events Outlook (long route)
Fence 10: Ditch Brush
Fence 11a: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (direct route on left, long route on right)
Fence 11b: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (direct route)
Fence 11c: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (direct route)
Fence 11b: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (long route)
Fence 11c: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (long route)
Fence 12: Mick’s Picnic Table
Fence 13a: Pete’s Hollow
Fence 13bc: Pete’s Hollow (direct route)
Fence 13bc: Pete’s Hollow (direct route, close up)
Fence 13b: Pete’s Hollow (long route)
Fence 13b: Pete’s Hollow (long route)
Fence 14: Whiskey Barrel Table
Fence 15a: Narrow Knolls
Fence 15b: Narrow Knolls (direct route)
Fence 15b: Narrow Knolls (direct route, close up)
Fence 15b: Narrow Knolls (long route)
Fence 16: Orchard Oxer
Fence 17ab: Land Rover Head of the Lake (direct route)
Fence 17a: Land Rover Head of the Lake (long route)
Fence 17b: Land Rover Head of the Lake (long route)
Fence 17c: Land Rover Head of the Lake (all routes)
Fence 17d: Land Rover Head of the Lake (all routes)
Fence 18abc: Land Rover Head of the Lake (direct route)
Fence 18a: Land Rover Head of the Lake (long route)
Fence 18b: Land Rover Head of the Lake (long route)
Fence 19: Trakehner
Fence 20a: Normandy Bank
Fence 20b: Normandy Bank (direct route)
Fence 20c: Normandy Bank (direct route)
Fence 20b: Normandy Bank (long route)
Fence 20c: Normandy Bank (long route)
Fence 21: Bourbon Houses
Fence 22: Waterview Cabin
Fence 23a: Frog Pond (direct route)
Fence 23a: Frog Pond (long route)
Fence 23b: Frog Pond (direct route)
Fence 23b: Frog Pond (long route)
Fence 24: Market Table
Fence 25: Stick Pile
Fence 26a: Mighty Moguls
Fence 26b: Mighty Moguls
Fence 27a: Cabins and Boathouses
Fence 27b: Cabins and Boathouses
Fence 28: Lucky Horseshoe
Check back for more updates from Kentucky. Full report in Horse & Hound magazine next week (issue dated 2 May 2019).