Four waters, big tables and skinny corners: photos of whole Kentucky cross-country course

Check out all the fences on the cross-country course at this week’s Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event (25-28 April). The course is designed by Derek di Grazia.
Pippa Roome

Fence 1: Red, White and Bluegrass

Fence 2: Cedar Lodge

Fence 3: Turning Oxer — the second Turning Oxer at fence 4 is visible behind on a 90° turn

Fence 4: Turning Oxer

Fence 5ab: MARS Sustainability Bay (direct route)

Fence 5c and 5d: MARS Sustainability Bay (all routes)

Fence 5a: MARS Sustainability Bay (long route)

Fence 5b: MARS Sustainability Bay (long route)

Fence 5d: MARS Sustainability Bay (all routes)

Fence 6: Triple Scoop

Fence 7a: Park Question — this is followed by a dip in the ground and a turn to part b, followed by another turn to part c

Fence 7b: Park Question

Fence 7c: Park Question

Fence 8: Stepped Table

Fence 9a: Equestrian Events Outlook

Fence 9bc: Equestrian Events Outlook (direct route)

Fence 9b: Equestrian Events Outlook (long route)

Fence 9c: Equestrian Events Outlook (long route)

Fence 10: Ditch Brush

Fence 11a: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (direct route on left, long route on right)

Fence 11b: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (direct route)

Fence 11c: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (direct route)

Fence 11b: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (long route)

Fence 11c: Rolex Grand Slam Challenge (long route)

Fence 12: Mick’s Picnic Table

Fence 13a: Pete’s Hollow

Fence 13bc: Pete’s Hollow (direct route)

Fence 13bc: Pete’s Hollow (direct route, close up)

Fence 13b: Pete’s Hollow (long route)

Fence 13b: Pete’s Hollow (long route)

Fence 14: Whiskey Barrel Table

Fence 15a: Narrow Knolls

Fence 15b: Narrow Knolls (direct route)

Fence 15b: Narrow Knolls (direct route, close up)

Fence 15b: Narrow Knolls (long route)

Fence 16: Orchard Oxer

Fence 17ab: Land Rover Head of the Lake (direct route)

Fence 17a: Land Rover Head of the Lake (long route)

Fence 17b: Land Rover Head of the Lake (long route)

 

Fence 17c: Land Rover Head of the Lake (all routes)

Fence 17d: Land Rover Head of the Lake (all routes)

Fence 18abc: Land Rover Head of the Lake (direct route)

Fence 18a: Land Rover Head of the Lake (long route)

Fence 18b: Land Rover Head of the Lake (long route)

Fence 19: Trakehner

Fence 20a: Normandy Bank

Fence 20b: Normandy Bank (direct route)

Fence 20c: Normandy Bank (direct route)

Fence 20b: Normandy Bank (long route)

Fence 20c: Normandy Bank (long route)

Fence 21: Bourbon Houses

Fence 22: Waterview Cabin

Fence 23a: Frog Pond (direct route)

Fence 23a: Frog Pond (long route)

Fence 23b: Frog Pond (direct route)

Fence 23b: Frog Pond (long route)

Fence 24: Market Table

Fence 25: Stick Pile

Fence 26a: Mighty Moguls

Fence 26b: Mighty Moguls

Fence 27a: Cabins and Boathouses

Fence 27b: Cabins and Boathouses

Fence 28: Lucky Horseshoe

Check back for more updates from Kentucky. Full report in Horse & Hound magazine next week (issue dated 2 May 2019).

