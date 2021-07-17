This afternoon (Saturday 17 July), we will be treated to more Group One Flat racing action when the Juddmonte Irish Oaks gets underway at the Curragh in Ireland. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in this historic race to help you select your Irish Oaks betting. Who is your pick to win? Snowfall (pictured), who won the Epsom Oaks by a record-breaking margin of 16 lengths, is the hot favourite…
Irish Oaks betting
Horse: Snowfall | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 1/4
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien
She is the big odds on favourite and if performing anything like she did at Epsom, she will not be beaten.
Nicest | Jockey: Gavin Ryan | Place bet: 8/1
Donnacha O’Brien
The daughter of American Pharoah’s dam, Chiquita, was a winner of this race in 2013 and improvement looks likely again here.
Divinely | Jockey: Wayne Lordan | Place bet: 11/1
Aidan O’Brien
Solid place claims, but has plenty to find on Snowfall.
Willow | Jockey: Seamie Heffernan | Place bet: 14/1
Aidan O’Brien
The step back up to 12f on better ground may just have her in with an outside chance here.
La Joconde | Jockey: Emmet McNamara | Place bet: 33/1
Aidan O’Brien
Her workmanlike maiden win last time out at Roscommon was a good effort, however it’s looking very likely that her sole purpose in this race is to set a good gallop to tee up her stablemate Snowfall for the win.
Mariesque | Jockey: Shane Crosse | Place bet: 33/1
Joseph O’Brien
Improvement looks likely here for the step up to 12f, however she does look to have a task on her hands.
Party House | Jockey: Colin Keane | Place bet: 33/1
G M Lyons
Her sixth place finish in the Oaks Trial last time out behind Willow and Mariesque leaves her with a fair bit to find.
Ahandfulofsummers | Jockey: Chris Hayes | Place bet: 66/1
J A Stack
Her form doesn’t look to have worked out and her current levels fall well short of what is expected of a potential Irish Oaks and Group 1 winner.
How can I watch the Irish Oaks?
ITV Racing will be showing the Irish Oaks live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 3.25pm.
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2021 Irish Oaks will take home €228,000.
Recent Irish Oaks winners
2020: Even So, ridden by Colin Keane, trained by Ger Lyons and owned by Magnier and Paul Shanahan
2019: Star Catcher, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Anthony Oppenheimer
2018: Sea Of Class, ridden by James Doyle, trained by William Haggas and owned by Sunderland Holding Inc
2017: Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Khalid Abdullah
2016: Seventh Heaven, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Tabor, Magnier and Smith
