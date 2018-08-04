Are you looking for the perfect hunter? Check these out…

The brand new hunting season is almost upon us, so get prepared and take a look at this selection of hunters for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Fabulous’

Height: 17hh

Gender: mare

Age: five

Selling points: “This fabulous horse has been autumn hunting as a three-, four- and five-year-old, steadily at the back and is proving to be confident ride crossing many hunt jumps and drains. Treasure works correctly on the flat with three good, balanced paces. She is showing good technique over a fence, jumping everything first time and is proving to be bold and careful. She is an eye-catching armchair ride. She is now ready to go in to any sphere and make a top class horse. She has been professionally and carefully produced with one lady owner/breeder and is only for sale as mature lady slowing down. She would make a top class riding club horse as she is good at all disciplines. She rides and leads, travels in a trailer and is good to shoe, box and clip.”

View the advert

2. ‘Experience, quality hunter’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This is an experienced, quality hunter, who will cross any country. He hunted regularly all last season and is never sick or sorry. He is excellent with hounds, goes first or last and has whipped-in. He is a good jumper and could be a working hunter.”

View the advert

3. ‘Cracking’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This is a fantastic hunter. He hunted all last season with the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale and has also done two seasons in Ireland. He jumps the biggest country including hedges, wire and gates. He is bold enough to go first and stands beautifully at meet and on point. He is well-mannered and sane and would go eventing if someone put in the time on the flat. He is very easy to do.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Perfect’

Height: 17.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “Archie is worth his weight in gold for his temperament alone. He is completely unflappable and bombproof, kind and gentle on the ground, with a very trainable attitude and manners to die for. Archie was bought from Goresbridge ‘Go For Gold’ in 2015. He has since proved himself to be an easy going talented hunter, hunting with the VWH with both a lady and gentleman rider. He has a bold, brave jump with scope to burn. Jumps out of any ground, off any stride. This horse will get you to the other side no matter what! Jumping 1.30m at home with ease. He is snaffle mouthed and very manoeuvrable for his size. Good to box, shoe, clip. Fit and ready to go. Passed 5 stage vet in 2017. This top class horse is regrettably for sale due to work and family commitments and through no fault of his own.”

View the advert

5. ‘Hunter’s dream’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “Gem is a sweet mare and proven hunter, taking her owner on their first hunt season with ease. She is a great confidence-giver and isn’t fazed by ditches and hedges. She is very well-mannered and polite in the field. She has hunted in the UK and also in Ireland with her previous owners. Gem is a keen and careful jumper and very straightforward to a fence with lots of scope. She prefers to hack in company and is safe in heaviest traffic. She is working well on the flat and is establishing a good outline. She is easy to load and travels well on a lorry or trailer. She has no vices.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way