Working smarter, not harder: how to produce a lead-rein pony without riding them





We hope that old-fashioned methods such as unsuitable-sized riders working in tiny ponies – or lungeing bright little ponies for hours on end – have been consigned to the history books. There are ways to produce a lead-rein pony ready for their tiny rider that are ethical and put the pony’s welfare first, without putting their young jockey at risk.

Craig Elenor and his partner Sara Parrott have had extensive experience with a wide range of lead-rein ponies, including HOYS and RIHS champions Springwater Tactician and Cadlanvalley Superted, and are the producers of 2024 Supreme Pony of the Year, Derw Dream Boy. Craig shares his tips on how to produce a lead-rein pony working smarter, not harder…

How to produce a lead-rein pony at home

Do your homework

“Doing your homework with a lead-rein is extremely important. We tend to view all interactions with the pony as schooling. What I mean by that is, for example, if I pull a pony out of its stable for a groom or to change its rugs, I expect it to stand still patiently. If I’m leading a pony to the field, I wouldn’t allow it to graze as I open the gate. The last thing I want is a pony that thinks it can stick its head down to graze whenever it wants. This is where I think a lot of people go wrong. Their time to be busy and do what they want is when I am not around, or they are turned out in the field.”

Teach them to steady, rather than go

“With a lead-rein, it’s important that the ride is steady and feels safe for the child. Rather than teaching them to go, you need to teach them to be steady. So, when practising on the lead, instead of letting them trot for extended lengths of time, we teach them to trot for six or seven strides, then come back to walk. If they are bright, we might aim at the corner or fence so that the environment helps to back them up and slow them down rather than pull at them. This can apply at a show, too.”

Long rein

“You can teach a pony to be mannerly and unfazed by its surroundings by long reining it. Weaving in and out through trees in the woods, for example, keeps ponies responsive and used to negotiating their surroundings calmly.”

Teach them to be light and responsive through the noseband

“As your lead is attached to the noseband, it’s important that they respond to pressure through it. So, we’ll often work a pony from the headcollar rather than the bit. For example, we’ll long rein to either side of the headcollar instead of the bit. Or, if a pony is inclined to carry its head too high, we attach a lungeing aid to the noseband as opposed to the bit. This encourages a longer lower outline without pressure on the mouth and without making the pony strong.”

A grab strap is invaluable

“It may seem like I’ve gone off track, but bear with me! If you teach your pony to be responsive on the long reins, they may become unsettled in the mouth if you then have a tot on board who cannot hold their hands still. This is where a strap on the front of the saddle can be invaluable as it helps the child to learn where their hands should be and keeps the pony happy. When they’re a bit older, it’s good to allow children a bit more control before they come off the lead, but to begin with, use a strap! Some will disagree, but that’s the theory we work with and that works for us.”

Allow plenty of downtime …

“All horses and ponies need turnout, but it’s especially important for a child’s pony to have plenty of opportunities to relax and blow off steam in their own time. If we have a bright lead-rein pony, we love to turn them out in the field for the night before a show. It allows them time to relax and stretch their legs naturally. It’s tricker in the spring when the fields are wet, but in summer, it can be a game-changer. We have one lead-rein who is a different pony if he’s out overnight before loading on to the lorry for a show.”

Don’t get them too fit

“Of course ponies need to be worked, but it’s not a good idea to get a child’s pony too fit. We work ours consistently during early spring when the weather is too grim for them to have lots of turnout, but this is probably the fittest they will be all year. We tend to ease off the work during the season so that they are fit enough to cope with the travelling and so on, but not so fit that they are like mini racehorses for children to ride!”

Don’t give tit-bits

“As tempting as it might be, don’t give a lead-rein pony treats if you can help it. There’s nothing worse than a lead-rein who wants to nibble and chew at your hands as you’re going! I’ll keep treats in my pocket on show day from time to time, but only when I feel I need to have an extra tool to hand. A good feed is treat enough.”

Preparing the lead-rein pony at a show

Once you’ve done all your hard work at home, it’s important to have a plan of action for when you get to a show when you produce a lead-rein pony. Some ponies will light up on arrival, and if they do, you need to know how to best get them settled and ready for their small jockey.

Lungeing to work in isn’t always the answer

“Some like to blow off steam on the lunge because they are excited or fresh, and that’s ok if it’s just a short burst. But if a pony is tense and their adrenaline levels are running high, it’s important to reduce it and lungeing won’t work in this instance. Sometimes, lungeing actually makes a tense pony even worse as it allows them to further raise their adrenaline levels. Don’t get trapped into the cycle of lungeing and lungeing – it’s a waste of your time, it’s potentially stressful for the pony, and ultimately, it’s counterproductive.”

Running in circles will only wear you out

“I often see people running around collecting rings aimlessly with a sharp lead-rein pony hoping this will quieten it down. This won’t work. Just like lungeing, you cannot fight with their adrenaline levels in this way. If I have a pony that I think has high adrenaline levels when we get to a show, I’ll find somewhere quieter to work it, with lots of transitions up and down from walk, and just short intervals of trot. The last thing I want to do on a busy show day is find myself running around in circles and wear myself out even more!”

Keep out of high-traffic areas

“Collecting rings can be really busy areas, and this can be stressful for a pony that’s naturally quite bright. Don’t feel you have to settle your pony in this kind of atmosphere as often the ring itself is far more organised and quiet, so it may be best to wait somewhere quieter and allow them to ‘chill out’ until your class.”

Don’t leg up until the pony is ready

“Another common mistake I see keen mums and dads make is putting the child in the saddle before the pony is ready. If a pony is stressed or too bright, it’s bound to result in a stressed parent and a stressed child. Keep the pony and the child separate until the pony is settled. If you get to a collecting ring and find the pony brightens too much, take the child back off while you re-settle the pony.”

Have a sense of humour when you produce a lead-rein pony

“They say never work with children or animals, but Sara and I do both. If, like us, you go showing with a small pony and young children it’s important to keep a sense of humour!”

