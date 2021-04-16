How it started vs. how it’s going and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Grand National greatness to competing in the snow in April, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

How it started vs. how it’s going — take a bow, Rachael Blackmore



What a moment it was…



Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo received the hero’s welcome he deserved when returning to Henry De Bromhead’s yard…

Yeehaa



The British-based Kiwis heading to Kentucky with a strong team of six

Dressage in the snow, anyone?



Or how about cross-country in the snow?



But our favourite social media post this week is…





A friendship with a difference



