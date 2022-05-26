Luhmühlen Horse Trials is one of the world’s seven five-star events. It is held each June in Salzhausen, Germany. To help you make the most of your trip, we’ve rounded up some places to stay near by including holiday lets, B&Bs and hotels near Luhmühlen, and have put together some travel information, too.
Travel to Luhmühlen
The closest airports to Luhmühlen are Hamburg (approx 40 miles/1 hour drive) and Hannover (approx 70 miles/1 hour 10 min drive).
To check and compare flight prices, visit booking.com, kayak.co.uk or tripadvisor.co.uk
B&Bs, holiday lets and hotels near Luhmühlen
Accommodation is listed in order of driving distance from the event at Turniergelände Luhmühlen.
Rüter’s Hotel, Salzhausen
Distance to Luhmühlen: 2.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Kleine Auszeit, Salzhausen
Distance to Luhmühlen: 2.8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
FraulindnerFerien Guesthouse, Salzhausen
Distance to Luhmühlen: 3 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
FraulindnerFerien Guesthouse, Westergellersen
Distance to Luhmühlen: 3 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Dat Huuske, Salzhausen
Distance to Luhmühlen: 3.3 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Wassermühle Heiligenthal, Lüneberg
Distance to Luhmühlen: 6.6 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Hotel Acht Linden, Egestorf
Distance to Luhmühlen: 7.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Schnucken-Hus, Amelinghausen
Distance to Luhmühlen: 8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Landgasthaus Niedersachsen, Amelinghausen
Distance to Luhmühlen: 8.6 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Zur Schönen Heide-Wabe, Egestorf
Distance to Luhmühlen: 8.9 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Sutanto, Reppenstedt
Distance to Luhmühlen: 7.7 miles | Type: Homestay | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Studtmann’s Gasthof, Egestorf
Distance to Luhmühlen: 9.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Hotel Hof Sudermühlen, Egestorf
Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Hotel Sellhorn, Hanstedt
Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Landgasthof Heidetal, Betzendorf
Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.7 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
