Taking the trip to Luhmühlen? Here are some local places to stay…

Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Luhmühlen Horse Trials is one of the world’s seven five-star events. It is held each June in Salzhausen, Germany. To help you make the most of your trip, we’ve rounded up some places to stay near by including holiday lets, B&Bs and hotels near Luhmühlen, and have put together some travel information, too.

    Travel to Luhmühlen

    The closest airports to Luhmühlen are Hamburg (approx 40 miles/1 hour drive) and Hannover (approx 70 miles/1 hour 10 min drive).

    To check and compare flight prices, visit booking.com, kayak.co.uk or tripadvisor.co.uk

    B&Bs, holiday lets and hotels near Luhmühlen

    Accommodation is listed in order of driving distance from the event at Turniergelände Luhmühlen.

    Rüter’s Hotel, Salzhausen

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 2.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Kleine Auszeit, Salzhausen

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 2.8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    FraulindnerFerien Guesthouse, Salzhausen

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 3 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    FraulindnerFerien Guesthouse, Westergellersen

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 3 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Dat Huuske, Salzhausen

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 3.3 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Wassermühle Heiligenthal, Lüneberg

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 6.6 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Hotel Acht Linden, Egestorf

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 7.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Schnucken-Hus, Amelinghausen

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Landgasthaus Niedersachsen, Amelinghausen

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 8.6 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Zur Schönen Heide-Wabe, Egestorf

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 8.9 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Sutanto, Reppenstedt

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 7.7 miles | Type: Homestay | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Studtmann’s Gasthof, Egestorf

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 9.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Hotel Hof Sudermühlen, Egestorf

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Hotel Sellhorn, Hanstedt

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Landgasthof Heidetal, Betzendorf

    Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.7 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

