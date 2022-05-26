



Luhmühlen Horse Trials is one of the world’s seven five-star events. It is held each June in Salzhausen, Germany. To help you make the most of your trip, we’ve rounded up some places to stay near by including holiday lets, B&Bs and hotels near Luhmühlen, and have put together some travel information, too.

Travel to Luhmühlen

The closest airports to Luhmühlen are Hamburg (approx 40 miles/1 hour drive) and Hannover (approx 70 miles/1 hour 10 min drive).

B&Bs, holiday lets and hotels near Luhmühlen

Accommodation is listed in order of driving distance from the event at Turniergelände Luhmühlen.

Rüter’s Hotel, Salzhausen

Distance to Luhmühlen: 2.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Kleine Auszeit, Salzhausen

Distance to Luhmühlen: 2.8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

FraulindnerFerien Guesthouse, Salzhausen

Distance to Luhmühlen: 3 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

FraulindnerFerien Guesthouse, Westergellersen

Distance to Luhmühlen: 3 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Dat Huuske, Salzhausen

Distance to Luhmühlen: 3.3 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Wassermühle Heiligenthal, Lüneberg

Distance to Luhmühlen: 6.6 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Hotel Acht Linden, Egestorf

Distance to Luhmühlen: 7.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Schnucken-Hus, Amelinghausen

Distance to Luhmühlen: 8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Landgasthaus Niedersachsen, Amelinghausen

Distance to Luhmühlen: 8.6 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Zur Schönen Heide-Wabe, Egestorf

Distance to Luhmühlen: 8.9 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Sutanto, Reppenstedt

Distance to Luhmühlen: 7.7 miles | Type: Homestay | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Studtmann’s Gasthof, Egestorf

Distance to Luhmühlen: 9.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Hotel Hof Sudermühlen, Egestorf

Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

Hotel Sellhorn, Hanstedt

Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Landgasthof Heidetal, Betzendorf

Distance to Luhmühlen: 10.7 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

